Animal shelter officials update county on progress

The Beaverhead Animal Shelter board highlighted goals of pet wellness and community outreach for the current year, as it prepares to seek donations to improve the overall shelter itself.

The shelter board met with the Beaverhead County Commissioners April 18.

The shelter has come a long way since 2019, when a change in management and board leadership altered everything from shelter schedules to animal capacity and ability to medically treat them. The new board pored over expenses to address a nearly $70,000 debt hole, reduced a chronic overpopulation of animals housed in the shelter, and cleaned up – or tore down – structurally unsafe or health hazardous parts of the old building.

The new shelter board has changed again, with a number of new members looking to the future of the facility and the role of the shelter in Beaverhead and Madison counties.

Executive Director Nikki Knight told the commission that shelter officials want to create public “pet wellness” clinics this year, where shelter staff assist local pet owners with preventative care for their pets. The lowcost clinics would address the usual, annual pet needs for families – vaccinations, deworming, and other care where appropriate – to reduce the prevalence of unvaccinated pets. Those pets can spread dangerous diseases (or catch them) from feral, nonpet animals in the community.

The shelter also hopes to feature low-cost spay and neuter clinics, which have been on a hiatus in the past couple of years. The facilities the shelter had on its campus had to be decommissioned from water and roof leaks that led to black mold in the facility. As a stop gap, the shelter instituted vouchers with local veterinarians for these services.

This year, staff hope to cover the side and puppy yards with concrete, and create a handicapaccessible sidewalk from the road to the main entrance at the shelter.

Shelter officials hope to eventually build a new facility on the current site with all the amenities the public expects from an animal shelter, but the details of the fundraising campaign have not yet been finalized. Board members said an architect is donating their time for the design of the potential new shelter, but the campaign cannot begin until the shelter has updated and clarified its land lease terms with the city of Dillon.

“We are looking to rebuild in the next couple of years,” Knight said. “The way the buildings are set up are not functional. The clinic is not operational at this point. We’ll have to do something.”

Commissioner Mike McGinley suggested the shelter consider setting up a dog park next door, if the city agrees to allow them to expand the land available for their use in the new lease.

Knight noted the shelter saw a record number of animal adoptions in 2021 – 753 total, which they managed by keeping a smaller number of animals at the facility. That gave them more time to spend on the health and welfare of each potential pet, and gave them a better idea of what type of pet the animal would be so they could be paired properly with a family. The shelter also takes in smaller animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs for people to adopt, and returns lost pets to their families.

Shelter officials are also hoping to expand their relationship with Madison County. Knight said there is some interest from residents living in that county, and the shelter received a small donation from residents there.

The shelter’s budgeting and accounts payable processes have been revamped, board treasurer Brian England told the commission.

“Basically, at this point, no transaction happens that isn’t visible immediately to Nikki, to me, and the entire committee,” he said. “There’s a lot more transparency.”

Officials are still working through financial controls and budgeting processes, but have streamlined a lot of that work.

“We have unprecedented visibility of what’s going on at the shelter,” England said.

The next step is to find the best way to report that information out to interested parties and the community itself.

The operating budget was cut in half, going from roughly $400,000 to about $180,000, England said. Of those past budgets, England said he “cannot attest to their accuracy.” He also could not clarify what some of the largest expenses, such as “contract labor,” specifically covered. The newer budgets show how current shelter staff scramble to find donations for everything from pet supplies to finding volunteers for animal care.

The board has approved a strategic plan, as a rough road map for improvements in the years to come.

“We have a lot more control and understanding of what’s going on there, and it’s a group of people that understand what’s going on,” England said. “It’s a lot harder to do nefarious things than when it’s one person managing it.”

McGinley said he hopes the shelter management might consider removing one of two taxpayer-approved levies funding operations at the facility. The first one authorized roughly $16,000 annually to be given to the shelter. The second one approved two mills to be allocated to the shelter annually. That second levy generated approximately $62,000 for the shelter for the current fiscal year. McGinley suggested the board consider dropping the $16,000 levy, as the two-mill levy has increased by $20,000 since it was first instituted over five years ago.

England said the board would discuss it.

“I admire what you’re doing – I don’t understand how it wound up in this situation,” Commissioner John Jackson said.