Animal shelter board approves next year’s budget

The Beaverhead Animal Shelter board approved its first predictive budget last week, a milestone in its efforts to provide more transparency over costs and operations to county residents.

Board members discussed the proposed budget at its Dec.1 meeting.

The shelter board spent the past year-and-a-half digging out of a nearly $70,000 debt hole, which came to light when founder Susie Brown and her prior board turned over operations in July 2019. The new board limited the number of animals it took in, stepped up efforts to adopt animals in residence, and hired new staff to dig through budget and operational documentation. Since then, Executive Director Nikki Knight and Operations Director Elizabeth Nutzman overhauled shelter operations, instituted new protocols and policies, and outlined facility needs. tr Board member Ellen Foster discussed the 2021 budget proposal, which predicts $192,263 in revenue and $202,389 in expenses, with the $10,126 shortfall covered by depreciation. Foster stressed the budget is extremely conservative, and estimates less revenue than prior years for a variety of reasons.

“The budget we’re proposing for this upcoming year is not too dissimilar from what we think we’ll come out with in 2020. The income projection is $7,000 less than this year, which is not too bad considering the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) grant we received,” she said.

Knight said she expects to bring in $10,000 from fundraising this year, something she believes is achievable.

Though the board is looking into starting a fundraising campaign to renew the shelter’s operational facilities, Foster said they are not building that into the budget at this time.

Expenses are projected to increase from the prior year, specifically in the payroll, contract labor and benefits line item. Veterinary supplies and services are estimated to decrease, due to a partnership with the shelter and the Veterinary Hospital of Dillon. Foster said they will pay a “retainer” to that business to cover the start of the partnership.

Foster said the payroll line includes costs for two full-time employees and five part-time employees – is fewer employees from the prior year because of the removal of the shelteremployed veterinary technician.

Foster added the line items for pet food and cat litter are estimated at $18,500, much higher than 2020’s $1,894. That amount is estimated as how much the shelter would have to pay for those items if not donated.

“Historically, we get considerable donations of food, but we can’t count on that,” she said. “We also are not including inkind contributions in the budget. These items are all cash items. We hope in some places we can save money, to the extent we get these items in-kind.

“We are going for a breakeven year on a cash basis,” she added.

Foster and board treasurer Brian England will continue to review financials on a monthly basis to see how well predictions are matching expenses. The goal is to provide monthly updates to the board.

Struggles with past management aired

Board Vice President Ross Miller told the board Brown and her husband, Jim Lane, assert the shelter owes them property and money, despite both signing off on documentation earlier this year stating otherwise.

“She says (Lane) loaned the shelter $5,000 to keep operating. There is no record of that. When we took over we went through all the paperwork, the debts and so on – there’s nothing there,” he said.

Knight said Brown sent a letter to shelter employees in October stating she wanted to retrieve items she said are her property, and Lane sent a separate letter about the money owed. Neither has appeared on shelter grounds or contacted shelter employees since, Knight added.

The new board sent Brown a “no contact” letter in March, which is on file at the Dillon Police Department and Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials say such notifications are not as enforceable as court-issued orders of protection.

Miller said he provided documentation of each of these items to the shelter’s bookkeeper and local police for reference, in case a problem arises in the future.