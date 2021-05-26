Anderson wins four titles and a second at Western A

The Dillon Beavers earned 48 team points from junior Treyton Anderson and totaled 68 points overall to place third in the team standings at the Western A Divisional Track and Field Meet at Columbia Falls last weekend. Dillon advances a solid crew with trophy potential to the state meet in Laurel this weekend.

“It was one of those meets where we had our ups and we had our downs,” said Dillon coach Jeremy Anderson. “I was real happy with the way our kids responded to adversity. In any given meet you’re not going to have everything go as planned and it shows a lot about your character and how you respond when you face adversity, and we had some things not go our way. We responded and we rebounded.”

For Anderson’s son, adversity was not a problem. He won both hurdle races, the 200 meters and the long jump, and placed second in the 100 meters. At state this weekend, he’ll be able to add both relays to his schedule for a potential seven medals.

“He’s been working hard all season and we finally got him to a healthy place and he was able to compete at a very high level,” said the coach. “I was proud of him because he went up against some good competition, especially in the sprints.”

Senior Cole Truman felt the sting of adversity in his best event. An early season favorite for the state title with gold medal worthy distances, he’s been in a funk the last few weeks and placed sixth at divisional with a mark of 150-3. According to an assistant coach, Truman scratched on two throws that would have placed him in the top two.

“Cole is another one that has had a little bit of adversity, but he is a competitor in all sense of the word and I expect him to come out and compete at a very high level,” said Anderson. “I think he has worked out some things with his coaches and I fully expect him to be the top of his game this weekend.”

Senior Daxon Graham and junior Callahan Hoffman both scored second place finishes at Columbia Falls. Both have qualified for state in multiple events.

Graham has the second best time in class A in the 300 hurdles and lost only to teammate Treyton Anderson at divisional. The silver was worth 8 team points. He added a point in the 110 hurdles with a sixth place and runs on both relay teams. Anderson has raved about Graham’s leadership all season.

Hoffman moved from off the grid early in the season to a state title contender in the discus. At divisional, Hoffman led the discus until the eventual winner bested Hoffman with his last throw of the finals. A 6-7 offensive and defensive lineman in football, post in basketball and thrower in track, Hoffman also qualified for state with a seventh place in the high jump which season long and scored big points for us in the jumps and the hurdles and will play a key role on relays.”

Lauryn Petersen, a junior, joined her sister as a multievent state qualifier. Lauryn placed fourth in the 300 hurdles, ninth in pole vault and will run in the relays.

A number of other athletes qualified for state without winning a medal at divisional. Madalen Shipman, a senior, will represent Dillon in the middle distances with a seventh in the 800 and ninth in the 400. Freshman Hailey Powell placed eighth in the 1,600.

“I can’t speak more highly of two individuals than those two ladies,” said Anderson. “Madalen has been part of the program for four years and she’s gone through a lot of adversity through the season, but has just stayed positive and things are starting to come together for her. She ran a personal best in the 800 and I expect her to improve again this week.

“Hailey is a great example of a kid that is part of a strong nucleus of kids in that freshman class. She’s a true competitor by nature and she was competing at a high level last week.”

Freshman Sam Anderson was eighth in pole vault.

Kat Rondeau advanced to state in all three throwing events with a sixth place and a medal in javelin, an eighth in shot put and a 10th in discus.

“Kat is one of those senior leaders that has been there for us all year long,” said Anderson. “I couldn’t be happier for her. She’s worked hard all season long and I know she’s excited to be competing at state in all three throws.”

Dillon’s relay teams on both sides were not at full strength at divisional by design, according to the coach.

“We subbed all of our relays out a lot this weekend and we did it mostly to maximize individual points,” said the coach. “From a divisional standpoint, it doesn’t help the team score because you’re taking key parts of your relay off to perform in individual events, but it will pay dividends at the state track meet.”

With the relays at full strength and depth in the jumps and hurdles, Anderson feels the girls team has a legitimate chance to bring home a team trophy.

“We’re going to go down there and do our best,” said the coach. “The key this weekend is to control what we can control and we can control how we perform and how we compete. If we do that, things will be just fine. The rest is out of our hands. Our goal all along is state hardware.”

Western A Divisional Track and Field Meet at Dr. Nicosia Track Complex, Columbia Falls

Girls’ team scores – Whitefish 128, Corvallis 91,Columbia Falls 72, Dillon 58, Frenchtown 42, Hamilton 42 Butte Central 33, Stevensville 29, Ronan 15 Libby 14, Polson 3.

Event champions and Dillon place winners and state qualifiers:

100 Meters – 1. Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.72. 7. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 13.31.

200 Meters – 1. Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 25.76.

400 Meters – 1. Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 59.38. 9. Madalen Shipman, Dillon, 1:04.62.

800 Meters – 1. Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 2:20.49. 7. Madalen Shipman, Dillon, 2:32.09.

1600 Meters – 1. Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:20.51. 8. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 5:40.19.

3200 Meters– 1. Olivia Buoy, Corvallis, 12:10.89.

100m Hurdles – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.36. 4. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16.83.

300m Hurdles – 1. Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 46.34. 3. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 46.78. 4. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 48.17. 5. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 48.42.

4x100 Relay – 1. Whitefish, 50.39. 4. Dillon, 53.53.

4x400 Relay – 1. Corvallis, 4:09.66. 4. Dillon, 4:20.42.

Shot Put – 1. Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 39’ 4. 8. Kathryn Rondeau, Dillon, 31’ 4.5.

Discus – 1. Katelyn Dickemore. Hamilton, 133’ 0.5. 10. Kathryn Rondeau, Dillon, 94’ 3.5.

Javelin – 1. Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 129’ 4. 6. Kathryn Rondeau, Dillon, 104’ 9.

High Jump – 1. Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5’ 0. 7. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 4’ 10.

Pole Vault – 1. Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10’ 6. 8. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 8’ 0. 9. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 8’ 0.

Long Jump – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17’ 0.75. 4. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16’ 1.75. 7. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15’ 10.75

Triple Jump – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 35’ 6. 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 35’ 5. 6. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 33’ 1.5. 9. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 32’ 7.