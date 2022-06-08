Anderson sets Class A all-time state meet scoring mark

Dillon’s Treyton Anderson, with six medals at the recent state meet, capped an all-time best boys state meet performance for BCHS with an effort that puts him in the Montana High School Association record book. Anderson scored 46.5 points at the meet, which places him atop the all-time Class A state meet individual scoring list. He surpassed Joel Rosenberg of Whitefish on the class A list. Rosenberg scored 45 points in 1998. Anderson’s mark places him behind Class AA Butte High’s Jake Larson on the boys all-class individual state meet scoring list. Larson scored 52.25 points in 2001, attended UM for a year and then transferred to the University of Montana Western and played football for the Bulldogs.

Anderson’s point total breaks down to 30 points for first place finishes in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and 400 meters. He added 8 points with a second in the 200 meters, 6 points with a third in the 100 meters and 2.5 points as his share of the gold medal winning short relay team.

Anderson’s season was a recordbreaking one. He tied the state record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.40 in the preliminary round. State records can only be broken at state meets. He set the 110 hurdle school record earlier in the season with a mark of 14.36.

In addition to the 110 hurdle record, Anderson set the 200 meter school record, the 300 hurdles school record, and ran a leg on the short relay that set a school record in winning the gold at state.

Anderson ran a 22.00 to win the Western A Divisional title, a mark that broke Troy Andersen’s school record of 22.11 seconds. In winning the 300 hurdle gold at the Western A meet, Anderson re-set the school record at 38.40 second. Jim Williams sits second on the school record list with a time of 38.55 set in 1990.

The 4X100 relay team of Eli Nourse, Treyton Graham, Treyton Anderson and Kee Christiansen broke the school record with a gold medal time of 42.63 seconds in the state finals, and needed every second to top a talented Laurel sprint crew. Christiansen’s lean at the line provided the difference.

Dillon amassed 103 team points to win the team state A championship, 8th all-time on the all-class scoring list.

Callahan Hoffman, a senior, set the school discus record this year with a mark of 173-1, surpassing Richard Griffin’s throw of 163-04 in 2001.

Holter Santos set the school record in the triple jump with a silver medal leap of 45-6. Santos fell short of the gold when Gabe Menicke of Whitefish hit 46-10 1/2 to top his personal best by two feet. Zane Johnson previously held the BCHS school record with a 45’4.5” jump to win gold at the 2019 state A meet.