Ambulance, reappointments at council tonight

The Dillon City Council at its meeting tonight will consider whether to offer its endorsement to a trio of resolutions related to the establishment of an ambulance district.

The proposed Beaverhead Ambulance Services Special District would serve residents in the county currently served by the volunteer Beaverhead Emergency Services (BEMS).

The estimated budget for the proposed Beaverhead Ambulance Services Special District sits at $420,000, though all but $120,000 of that would be covered by fees paid through patient billing fees currently charged by BEMS.

Under the proposal, that $120,000 would be covered through a $35 annual assessment on “each residential lot or parcel which contains a dwelling unit, each mobile home, and upon each developed commercial lot or parcel within the boundaries of the Ambulance District.”

The boundaries of the district essentially encompass Beaverhead County, along with Melrose and several other adjoining areas.

Registered voters within that Ambulance District will get to vote on whether to approve its creation in a May 4, 2021 referendum, under the resolutions.

The city council tonight will also reopen its re-appointments book when it considers 10 re-appointments to city government positions put before it by Mayor Mike Klakken, including:

· Tim Stoker as a citizen member on the Zoning Commission and as a Zoning Commission representative on the city’s Board of Adjustments;

· Richard Miller to the Board of Adjustments as a citizen member;

· Mary Jo O’Rourke as a city council representative on the Board of Adjustments and the Tree Board;

· Ann Egan and Tim Egan as citizen members of the city’s Tree Board;

· John Garry as a citizen member to the local Public Library Board;

· Vicki Brastrup as a county representative on the city’s Planning Board;

· Seamus Manley as a citizen member of the city’s Planning Board;

If approved by the city council, those 10 re-appointments would join the three re-appointments and four appointments the city council okayed at its last meeting, held two weeks ago.

The council tonight will get reports from City Attorney Jim Dolan, Fire Chief BJ Klose, Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Judge Kaylan Minor, City Treasurer Karen Kipp and City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker—as well as from representatives of the city’s Tree Board, Planning Board, Library Board, Board of Adjustments and Zoning Commission.

The council will also get updates from its nine committees—Street & Alley, City Hall, Cemetery, Fire & Order, Parks, Health & Welfare, Judiciary, Water & Sewer, and Finance.

Members of the public may offer input related to any agenda item being addressed during the discussion periods of those agenda items after being recognized by the mayor.

Public input on any “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” may be put forth during the public comment period at the end of tonight’s meeting.

The Dillon City Council is set to meet today, Wednesday, Feb. 3, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

The city asks that meeting attendees wear face coverings and observe safe social distancing.

Attendance at tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting can also be done remotely through Zoom, with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

Copies of the meeting packet with the agenda can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, or by clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage of www. dillonmt.org .

Tonight’s city council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. public hearing on the 2021 City Bus Transportation Coordination Plan.

For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.