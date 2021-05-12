Ambulance district approved

Beaverhead County residents overwhelmingly approved the creation of a new full-time ambulance May 4.

By a vote of 1,471 in favor to 430 against, the Beaverhead Emergency Services Ambulance District was formed, with 43 percent voter turnout, according to unofficial vote totals. That turnout is below average for a May election, Elections Administrator Stacey Reynolds said.

The new district follows the boundaries of Fire District #2, and includes the city of Dillon and a portion of Melrose. Board members Roberta Jean Bergeson, David H. Cowardin, Kathy C. Hilton, Russell C. Sigman and Mick H. Stanisich was elected to manage the tax dollars to fund employees of the service.

The new service will employ three full-time people, and be supplemented by volunteers. It will not take over the Lima, Grasshopper, Wisdom or Wise River ambulance services.

Property owners will see the first $35 per year tax payment on their November 2021 property tax bill. The district will be in effect for five years and then disband, unless voters approve its renewal.

“The members of Beaverhead Emergency Medical Services would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all for the support in establishing the Beaverhead Ambulance Services Special District,” Bergeson said. “Weare so blessed to live where we do. One thing that you can count on is that even though we may disagree at times, we come together as a team when needed. We will work diligently to make this happen so that we have a full-time 24/7 ambulance service available for our local folks and those traveling through.

Beaverhead EMS is a nonprofit that has provided volunteer ambulance service to the region since the 1950s. Increasing numbers of runs and difficulty finding volunteers prompted the push to seek a paid service. BEMS officials first broached the idea of a paid service in 2018, and spent the past several years attempting to reduce the estimated cost to be more palatable to residents.

BEMS will continue to operate and supplement the service, helping fund ambulance replacements and other expenses.

“We have already started the process of getting this up and running, even before there is a single tax dollar paid,” Bergeson added, noting a team is working through the details for advertising and organizing the paid employees alongside the volunteers. “We cannot do this without maintaining a volunteer membership. It is going to be a difficult task, but they are excited about being a part of our moving forward, and seeing what the future holds for the service.”

Bergeson added she did not expect the number of ambulance runs will decrease, considering the steady increases seen over the past few years. BEMS is hoping to put on an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course this fall, which may attract volunteers (or potentially future full-time employees) to the operation.