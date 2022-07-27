Ambulance board struggles to fill positions

The Beaverhead Ambulance Services special district board lamented its lot from a lack of applicants for several of its open employee slots at the July 15 meeting.“It’s a tough market,” board member Jean Bergeson told the board. “Everybody that applied withdrew” for the EMS manager position. Applications for EMTs have also been scarce, though some that took a recently-completed EMT class indicated an interest in joining the service.County residents approved a new ambulance district and tax levy funding the non-profit volunteer Beaverhead EMS service last year. The dollars would pay for seven to 10 total full-time EMTs, and either a ...