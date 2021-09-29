Ambulance board nixes nonprofit billing notion

The new Beaverhead Ambulance Services board decided last week not to ask nonprofits and government organizations to pitch in for the new EMS district.

The voter-approved district will charge property owners $35 annually to help fund the service, but non-taxed entities that own property (such as the city of Dillon, Barrett Hospital and school districts) are exempt from the fee. Board members previously discussed asking those entities to pay each year, with some members noting some of those organizations will likely use the service frequently.

Board member Dave Cowardin said at the Friday meeting he believes asking them to pay the fee is more trouble than it’s worth.

“Let’s be realistic here – it might tick somebody off,” he said.

Board member Mick Stanisich agreed, considering how small the financial benefit would be, compared to the potential downsides.

“Is there any real benefit of maybe stepping on someone’s toes that doesn’t agree with it, and we get into a huge kerfuffle,” he said.

“We’re just asking them, we’re not requiring it,” board member Kathy Hilton said.

“I know it never hurts to ask, but at the same time, I feel like lately, you ask the wrong person and they get upset about it,” Stanisich added. “I think asking is not a bad idea, but we need to be careful in how we ask them.”

“I guess I’m not worried about ticking them off. I’m thinking of the fairness of it,” Hilton said.

There are 11 total entities that could be subjected to the request, Board Chairman Russ Sigman said at the last board meeting. If all paid the fee, it would bring in roughly $370 each year.

The board decided not to ask the tax-exempt organizations and entities for the fee, though they could revisit the question in the future. The fee will not appear on property owners’ tax bills until next year.

The board also reviewed proposed bylaws and discussed job descriptions for the new ambulance service manager and the employees.

The next meeting is set for Oct. 22.