Ambulance board eyes staffing, tax payment timeline

Beaverhead Ambulance special district board members are hoping for employment interest in their open EMT and manager positions, though officials note demand is high for such staffers.

The board discussed its hiring situation and the tax income it expects to receive at its Jan. 28 meeting.

Board member Jean Bergeson said an EMT class is ongoing, though it is Zoom-only at this point due to the current COVID surge. She said she is uncertain how the participants will complete the hands-on portions required. The class had at that point 15 participants, which Bergeson said was lower than what they had hoped for turnout.

“And only two- to three people were possibly interested in joining the ambulance,” Board Chairman Russ Sigman said. “I hope we can get more convinced.”

Bergeson said many of the attendees are there for personal knowledge more than a paycheck at the class’s completion.

The EMS service intends to hire seven- to 10 total full-time EMTs, and either a full-time or part-time manager. Three of those employees would be paid for by the county’s new $35 per property ambulance fee. Bergeson said the job descriptions are prepared, and the job openings are expected to be finalized soon and posted shortly. The service faces stiff competition for EMTs, who are in demand statewide.

“If you look at the job posting out there, there’s hiring bonuses, there’s kind of some big money for small jobs,” she said.

Board member Kathy Hilton noted there was a $1 million donation to an EMS service in the Kalispell area to bolster that agency’s chances of filling spots.

“We’ve had significant donations to the ambulance service, but nothing like that,” she said. “When we get $5,000 we’re ecstatic.”

Board members discussed when they might begin to see tax revenue roll in for the service. Geographical Information Systems Coordinator Tracy Sawyer said the taxing information has been sent to the Montana Department of Revenue, and should appear on property owners’ November taxes. The payments should begin distribution to the service by the end of January 2023.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April.