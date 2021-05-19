Ambitious City of Dillon water project ‘still a go’

It’s still a “go project.”

An ambitious city water project remains on course to get going next month.

“The plan is to start sometime in June,” Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune of what has come to be known as the 2021 Water Improvement Project.

The approximately $4 million project will replace around 7,000 linear feet of aging water main lines in the city.

“The digging will probably start on Idaho Street, down on Virginia Street. They won’t tear up Idaho Street, just tear up the water line and do that until they hit just past Helena Street—and that’s when they’ll start tearing the whole street up and working on down,” said Klakken of the initial excavation portions of the project that will involve digging up a narrow section of streets under which the water main travels and, where necessary, digging up and replacing entire blocks.

“They’ll do that to Glendale Street, and then they’ll stop on tearing the whole street up and the side streets. They will go to just the water line again after Glendale. We’re hoping they can get all that done in less than a month,” said Klakken.

“Now, that’s not the whole project—just the Idaho Street part. The rest will take longer,” said Klakken of the subsequent portions of a project that will include placement of 5,500 feet of new water transmission main, part of which will travel under the Beaverhead River, just west of the city.

The project will at that stage require digging into some area agricultural property—something the city will wait to do until after harvesting.

“The hope is everything gets done before the end of the calendar year,” said Klakken.