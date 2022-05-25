Alvarez gains chief of police position

A thick blue line of local law enforcement officers stood along the back wall of Dillon City Council Chambers last Wednesday, smiling, as Jeremy Alvarez got officially placed at the front of their line as the new chief of police for the City of Dillon.“It passes unanimously—Jeremy is our new chief of police,” announced Mayor John McGinley to an enthusiastic round of applause right after the 7-0 vote by the city council to consent to his appointment of Alvarez to the top job in local law enforcement.Following the vote, Alvarez shook the hand and thanked each city councilperson and officer ...