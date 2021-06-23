Almost half of county residents fully vaccinated

Nearly half of Beaverhead County’s residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, ahead of both the state and national percentages.

As of Monday, Beaverhead County had 3,979 people fully vaccinated (or 47%) against the disease, compared to 46% (420,788) of Montana residents and 45.2% (150 million) nationally, according to state and national databases.

As of June 18, the county slipped in its percentage of people fully vaccinated in the state, ending in 12th place overall. The county was in 11th place at the last report (May 21). Other counties with higher vaccination percentages include Missoula, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Lewis & Clark, Gallatin, Park, Lake, Sheridan, Glacier, Powell and Meagher counties.

Beaverhead County added two new cases this week – in people aged 20-29 and 60-69. As of Tuesday, the county listed three active and 923 total cases since the start of the pandemic. The state of Montana added 392 new cases and eight new deaths over the past week, with 113,341 total and 1,655 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A new virus strain – the India variant – has appeared in Montana and in Beaverhead County, according to the state’s variants report. As of June 18, the majority of variants are the United Kingdom strain (311), followed by the two California strains (95 total); there were 10 cases of the India variant.

Four total cases in Beaverhead County were from two different strains – the UK (2) and California (2). Three cases were of the India variant, according to the state report.

As of June 18, there were 278 total “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in 28 hospitalizations and five deaths. Breakthrough cases occur after a person has been fully vaccinated. Most of the breakthrough cases are from the UK strain (33), followed by the two California strains (11).

There have been more than 33.3 million positive COVID-19 cases and over 599,300 deaths nationwide as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.