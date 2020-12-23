Alleged murder case suspect pleads not guilty to new charges

A Dillon man facing several charges related to a January murder in Dillon pleaded not guilty to separate charges in a different case Thursday.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 56, of Dillon, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of obstruction of justice, theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs; and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in Fifth Judicial District Court.

The new charges stem from an incident related to Johnson trying to access his property at a railroad crossing he has no legal right to use. Johnson was charged with criminal trespass for that in Beaverhead County Justice Court, and that case is still pending. During the investigation into that case, police discovered a stolen vehicle on the property, which is alleged to have had a woman’s purse with drugs and drug paraphernalia in it.

Deputy County Attorney Russell Michaels said it was administrative oversight which delayed the court appearance for Johnson to enter his not guilty plea in the obstruction, theft and drug case.

Johnson previously pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice for allegedly knowing about the death of Larry Coon, 49, and delaying reporting it to police. Coon was found dead at his home in January. Dillon resident Sandy Moore, 20, is charged with felony deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly killing Coon and allegedly trying to hide the body. Cristina VanDuinen, 24, of Dillon, is charged with felony obstructing justice for allegedly knowing of the death and possibly helping to hide the body. Both women pleaded not guilty to those charges in April.

Johnson is out of jail on bond. Moore and VanDuinen are held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $200,000 bond, each. The trial for all three individuals related to the murder is currently scheduled for March.