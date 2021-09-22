Alleged juvenile gang rapists to be tried as adults

Two boys accused of raping the same woman will be tried as adults, Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger decided last week.

The boys, now aged 17 and 18, are both charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent (two or more offenders) for the April incident. They were aged 16 and 17 at the time of the offense. Montana law requires that type of offense to be charged in district court, but could be moved to youth court by judicial order.

The Dillon Tribune does not name juveniles allegedly involved in crimes, or victims of sexual crimes.

In his order, Berger stated the “mitigating factors of age and potential chemical dependency” cited by defense counsel for both boys does not outweigh the severity of the facts of the case.

“As noted by the state, this is not a sexual intercourse without consent where age created the lack of consent, as is often seen in cases involving younger defendants,” Berger wrote in his order. “This case not only involves force but was charged pursuant to subsection (3)(b) as two or more individuals were not only present, but allegedly forceable raped the victim.”

Charging documents in the case allege the two boys went to the victim’s home the night before with two friends of the victim. When the friends left, the boys stayed; the victim told police she became uncomfortable with their presence and left her home, returning around 5 a.m. the next morning. The boys appeared to be asleep so she went to her room. The boys allegedly came into her room after she got into bed, grabbed her, held her down, removed her clothing and took turns having sex with her.

Berger said Montana law requires three conditions to be met, to transfer a case to youth court: the proceeding and disposition will serve the interests of community protection, the nature of the offense does not warrant prosecution in district court, and youth court would be in the best interest of the youth.

Attorneys on both sides agreed the last condition was met in a Sept. 9 transfer hearing – that youth court is almost always in the best interest of juveniles for charges filed against them.

Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Sam Stockett testified at the transfer hearing the youth court system is not set up to handle treatment for defendants over age 18, and said he was unable to say whether community-based treatment would be appropriate in this instance. This indicated a transfer would be inappropriate for the first condition, Berger wrote.

The severity of the allegations warranted keeping the case in district court for the second condition, Berger determined.

“Concerning factors to the court are the defendants remained at the victim’s house after she left because she (was) made uncomfortable by them, and the defendants had essentially walked away from a secure program,” he added, noting the two boys left the Montana Youth Challenge campus, which is a semi-secured campus where participants are not free to come and go as they wish.

The 17-year-old is being held in juvenile detention, and the 18-year-old is held in the Beaverhead County Jail, each on $50,000 bond. Felony sexual intercourse without consent (two or more offenders) is punishable by up to 100 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

A trial date has not yet been set.