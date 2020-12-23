Alcohol arrests spiking

As if going out these days wasn’t already dangerous enough, law enforcement reported a recent sharp increase in the number of local Driving Under the Influence cases.

“Twenty-one, that is too many,” Dillon City Judge Kaylan Minor said during the last Dillon City Council meeting of the number of DUIs that went through her courtroom during October and November.

“That’s quite a bit higher than usual,” Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson told the Dillon Tribune.

“I’m guessing it’s about a 35 percent increase— maybe even more,” estimated Guiberson, a local law enforcement officer for more than two decades.

“And a lot of them are firsttime offenders,” noted Guiberson of the 21 DUIs, only five of which involve repeat offenders.

City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke commented during last week’s city council meeting that she believed both DUI and MIP (Minor in Possession) cases had increased over the past two years in Dillon.

“You are correct,” replied Minor.

“It’s not just a feeling,” added Minor. “It’s a true increase.”

O’Rourke wondered if the added mental health pressures brought on by the ongoing pandemic might be helping drive the increase in Driving Under the Influence cases.

“It’s just people drinking too much and then making a decision to get in a car. It’s just really standard reports, but each case is different,” said Minor.

Guiberson offered some other potential explanations for the unfortunate phenomenon.

“I think that there are not as many people out and about, and so the people who are driving around drunk—you notice them a lot better,” said Guiberson, who has instituted a change in how his officers patrol that could also be helping push the DUI spike higher.

“We now have one officer per vehicle. It expands our ability to patrol,” said Guiberson, whose also has had more fully trained cops to put out on the street than he did in 2019.

“Last year, we had three officers who had not gone through the academy, and now basically all but one have. Prior to going to the academy, they are not certified to do DUIs,” revealed Guiberson of a police roster that is also now better trained to process DUIs.

“Most of our officers went for ARIDE training,” said Guiberson of Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training.

“It enhances their ability to detect and investigate impaired driving,” said Guiberson, before adding that the officers recently graduated from the state police academy are also boosting DUI arrests through sheer attitude.

“They are real-go getters in this area. They take things very seriously and are a lot more proactive, keeping everybody as safe as they can,” said Guiberson.

“I hope word gets out that’s happening.”

One particular DUI case over the past two months stood out by almost knocking down a local landmark.

“Our office has been called repeatedly with regard to the damaged Dillon sign on Swenson Way,” City Attorney Jim Dolan told the city council on Dec. 16 of a collision last month between a drunk driver and the large “Dillon Historic District” at the top of Swenson Way.

That driver, Christopher David Eason, is paying through his insurance company for the extensive damage he caused to the sign on Nov. 6.

“I am proud to say that the Geico gecko has tendered a check in the amount of $4,750 to the Beaverhead Development Corporation to repair the damage,” said Dolan of damage he said included broken welds and some of the signs posts getting pulled out of the ground by the crash impact.

“So, it’s a nice situation, it’s a nice outcome because that means the sign should be replaced in a timely fashion and not take months just to get payments from the defendant,” said Dolan.

“I just wanted to report that because I know that’s a sign we all enjoy when we come into town.”