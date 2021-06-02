Ainsley leads Dillon girls with 5 medals

Dillon junior Ainsley Shipman claimed the triple jump state championship and totaled five medals to lead the Dillon Lady Beavers to fifth place at Laurel over the weekend. The host team dominated the meet to win the title.

Shipman’s weekend proved busy with six events and eight total competitions including the preliminaries in the 100 hurdles and the 4X100 relay.

“Coaching is everything,” said Shipman on Sunday at the BCHS graduation. “I think all my successes, my coaches have been a big part of that. I’m really thankful for our coaching staff.”

As a freshman, Shipman placed second in the triple jump. She was not to be denied this year and won by a foot over the runnerup. Dillon sophomore Zoey Morast stepped up to place sixth.

An excellent hurdler, Shipman placed second in the 100s and fifth in the 300s, a finish that included a sprint to the line with teammate Lauryn Peterson who placed fourth.

Shipman finished second in the long jump behind Butte Central’s Rileigh McGree, a rival this season who also edged Shipman for the 100 hurdle title.

“I didn’t run my best race, but I was excited to get second place and score some points for my team,” said Shipman of her second in the 100 hurdles. “That’s all I could have asked for. Long jump went good, I had my PR.”

Shipman tied for sixth in the high jump to account for her final medal.

“I tired to stay out of the sun, drink a lot of water and eat good food this weekend,” said Shipman of her plan in attacking her busy schedule.

Freshman Sydney Peterson placed fourth in the long jump for Dillon. The Petersen sisters combined with Natalie Bush and Hailey Powell to place fourth in the 4X400 relay.

Class A State Track and Field Meet at Laurel Girls’ team scores – Laurel 97, Whitefish 76.5, Columbia Falls 54.5, Corvallis 43.5, Dillon 41.5, Billings Central 41, Butte Central 40, Hamilton 30, Glendive 23, Lewisstown 23, Ronan 20, Frenchtown 14, Stevensville 10, Sidney 6, Havre 3, Hardin 2, Libby 2.

State champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.65. 200 Meters – 1. Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.07.4 400 Meters – 1. Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 57.96. 800 Meters – 1. Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:19.28. 1600 Meters – 1. Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:14.43. 3200 Meters – 1. Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls 11:28.30. 100m Hurdles – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.74. 2. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16.38. 300m Hurdles – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 46.09. 4. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 47.82. 5. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 48.12. 4x100 Relay – 1. Whitefish (Hailey Ells, Brooke Zetooney, Erin Wilde, Mikenna Ells), 48.95. 4x400 Relay – 1. Laurel (Morgan Maack, Grace Timm, Alyse Aby, Carly Cook), 4:05.12. 4. Dillon (Lauryn Petersen, Hailey Powell, Natalie Bush, Madalen Shipman), 4:15.10. Shot Put – 1. Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 43-08.50. Javelin – 1. Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 125-10. High Jump – 1. Lindsey Brooks, Ronan, 5-02.00. 6. Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 4-10.00. 6. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 4-10.00. Pole Vault – 1. Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-06.00. Long Jump – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-08.75. 2. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16-10.00. 4. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16-08.00. Triple Jump – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 36-08.00. 6. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 33-10.50.