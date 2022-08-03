Agricultural Bulk Storage finally gets a-ok

A long journey that included a detour into what seemed like oblivion a couple years ago and another into what appeared a suburb of oblivion this past year concluded last week with the Dillon City Council’s endorsement of the creation of an Agricultural Bulk Storage (ABS) designation within the City of Dillon’s zoning ordinances.

Though it did not come without dissent.

Three of the eight city council members voted against adding ABS, which has generated hours of discussion and debate across years of meetings of the city’s Zoning Commission and city council since being introduced.

“This is a resolution that has come up before, noted City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke, who voted against the resolution last week along with fellow councilpersons Joe Brandon and George Johnston.

“We had 52 citizens who asked to be heard,” recalled O’Rourke of a 2020 meeting during the depths of the COVID crisis and the height of the popularity of attending meetings remotely via Zoom that included her submission of 52 letters and emails from locals expressing concern over the establishment an ABS.

“So, I want the council to understand, there were 52 families that came from all four wards that spoke against the city adopting the ABS. We had a public hearing. Before the last city council meeting two weeks ago, no one spoke in favor of the ABS. There were four people who showed up and one person spoke for that group and spoke against adopting the ABS,” recalled O’Rourke of the public hearing held July 7.

“The salient reasons that were given were that the things that are allowed in an Agricultural Bulk Storage zoning area—they’re not compatible with city,” asserted O’Rourke of a zoning designation first proposed for the Potato Cellar area of the city along Blacktail Deer Creak, between two residential neighborhoods, before being withdran and generalized into a category that could later be appled—after public hearings and numerous areas—to other specific areas of the city, with the Potato Cellar recently gaining a commercial zone designation.

“That is a zoning category that is more conducive at the county level rather than the city level,” insisted O’Rourke of ABS.

“We’ve been working on this, as Mary Jo said, two or three years,” stated City Councilperson Raymond Graham, also a long-time member of the Zoning Commission.

“And we actually decided we needed this ordinance because Dillon is an agricultural community. Somewhere along the way, there’s going to be somebody who’s going to want to build a grain elevator next to the tracks, and hopefully they’re inside the city limits of Dillon so we can get the tax money off of that,” continued Graham, who suggested tweaks to the ABS the last time it came up to address safety concerns that had been expressed during hearings.

“We did have in the beginning have quite a large number of people come along and they protested this ordinance. And all of them were protesting it for two reasons. One of them was because they thought that we were going to have Oklahomastyle explosives down there because we were going to put millions of tons of ammonium nitrate down there next to a diesel company and somebody was going to mix them together and blow it up, which wasn’t going to happen anyway,” insisted Graham.

“But, all of them was arguing against it because mainly they thought it was going to be at the Potato Cellar area,” contended Graham, a point itself that O’Rourke contested, saying those people who protested did not want an ABS anywhere in the city..

“We did try to work a zone to make the Potato Cellar area happy because they have everything down there that’s included in this. But in the end, the Potato Cellar area people decided they don’t’ want to be zoned this, they wanted to be C-2, because they were tired of the hassle and just wanted to get it over with,” said Graham of a back-and-forth-and-sideways process that wrapped up earlier this summer.

“That being said, the City of Dillon needs some kind of guidance.If somebody wants to start a big bulk storage/fuel storage area or an elevator,” continued Graham,

“We can’t zone them out. We’re an agricultural community. We’re built on agriculture, that’s going to happen in the city of Dillon. So, if we don’t’ have some kind of zoning designation to put them in, we’re going to have to try to squeeze them into one of these other zones, which I’m sure they can find some weay to squeeze them in, but it ain’t gonna fit,” added Graham.

“So, I think we need to pass this and have it in there,” insisted Graham, who envisioned some areas north of Dillon as a good fit for ABS.

“It may not be perfect, but it’s a start,” said Graham shortly before the council voted in favor of the ABS designation getting added to the city’s zoning codes.

“You know this designation scares me a little bit,” said Johnston, who grew up in Cut Bank, another Montana ag community, and focused on another concern brought up in the debates about an ABS.

“I drove a grain truck to town from our farm, but grain trucks back then were much, much smaller. Agriculture has turned into this corporate machine and the trucks are huge, the elevators are huge. Everything has gone to this higher level. So, I wouldn’t deny voting this classification in but it scares me that we would,” said Johnston.

“It just frightens me that we would have put an elevator or something huge in there because already these huge trucks are tearing up our streets. And it isn’t the trucks of 20 years ago or 30 years ago.”