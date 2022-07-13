Ag estate planning presentation next week

Estate planning presents a delicate, difficult challenge for many families—one with high stakes, both financially and emotionally.

Families with agricultural properties may find the task particular daunting.

A presentation in Dillon next week by someone with decades of experience in estate planning for ag families could help attendees navigate a situation that can lead to the preservation of family ranches and farms to everyone’s satisfaction. Or, if mishandled, lead family members to the disassembly of their properties and dissension lasting the rest of their lives.

“I see families breaking up because of what happens, or they just fight all the time,” said said Dr. Marsha A. Goetting, who will be giving the free, twohour presentation “Transferring Your Farm or Ranch to the Next Generation” next Wednesday, July 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Lewis and Clark Room of Matthews Hall on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon.

“As long as mom and dad are there, you accept what they want. But when they are gone, the gloves sometimes come out. Everyone hires an attorney,” said Goetting of a dynamic that can lead to lawyers gaining more money from the family estate than its heirs.

Effective communication between family members ranks as perhaps the most essential component of effective estate planning, according to Goetting.

“We have to talk about it and respect different opinions on what should happen,” asserted Goetting, holder of a Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Studies from Iowa State University, along with a pair of master’s degrees from Kansas State University, where she also earned a bachelor of sciences degree.

“Things can go wrong that people don’t necessarily think about,” said Goetting, who will cover many of the main pitfalls in estate planning during her presentation next week.

“People don’t like to think about dying, and families don’t necessarily communicate well across two or three generations,” commented Goetting, who says seven out of ten Montanans die without leaving behind a will.

“They don’t often talk to each other about the important things. They may not even know what is important to one another,” said Goetting, a family economics specialist for MSU Extension.

“But if mom and dad have not talked about what their goals are for the ranch, and the kids have not talked about their goals,” added Goetting of topics too often subtracted from family discourse, even as parents and grandparents get older and inheritance issues become more pressing.

“Initiating conversations can be tough for members of a family’s younger generations because it looks like all they are interested in is their inheritance. Sometimes, we need to be more subtle,” said Goetting, who suggested strategic placement of one of the more than four dozen MontGuide publications on estate planning available through the Montana State University Extension services.

“By getting those conversations going, you can approach what needs to be done, what is the next step,” advised Goetting, who said attending a talk on estate planning like the one she is giving next Wednesday in Dillon and bringing up topics covered in it later to family members can also act as a good ice breaker.

“If you care about what you have created over time, you want to do estate planning.”

Marsha Goetting will present on “Transferring Your Farm or Ranch to the Next Generation” next Wednesday, July 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Lewis and Clark Room of Matthews Hall on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon. RSVP ASAP through the local MSU Extension office, which can be reached by calling 683-3787, by going to the Beaverhead County Courthouse in Dillon, or by emailing Jessica.Murray4@ montana.edu.