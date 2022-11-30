Advocates seek mental health crisis response grant

Gaps in local mental health emergency treatment options prompted activists to push for mental health crisis response grant funding from the state of Montana.

Beaverhead County Crisis Response Coordinator Maria Emmer-Aanes and social services consultant Katherine Buckley-Patton asked the Beaverhead County Commissioners Nov. 21 if they would serve as the pass-through funding agent for the planning grant. The dollars would be run through Beaverhead County Public Health’s budget.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services is offering up to $4 million in grants for crisis diversion, with a goal of supporting county efforts to keep people in crisis out of jails and the Montana State Hospital.

“This has been going on in Beaverhead County for years. This is, in my experience, one of the first really true boots-on-the-ground types of things that should make a difference,” Buckley- Patton said.

Beaverhead County was hit especially hard when budget cuts in 2017 at the state level forced several local branches of social service agencies to close. The county’s Office of Public Assistance (OPA), the Department of Job and Family Services, Western Montana Mental Health (WMMH) and Southwest Chemical Dependency offices closed as a result. While some services were partially restored (the OPA has a representative coming to Dillon periodically), and mental health advocates worked with the commissioners to establish the Resource Assistance Center to fill in the gaps, social services in general remain lacking in the county.

When mental health care is not available for those in need to access it easily, it can lead to them having an episode that ties up emergency services and law enforcement. A mental health crisis often ends up with the person in the emergency room or the local jail, Buckley-Patton said. Beaverhead County’s services are already strapped in all of these areas, and the losses are impacting the county budget.

“I’ve talked to 33 people in the community... and we’ve pulled together an understanding on what’s needed,” Emmer-Aanes said. “This proposal is a response to those needs. We’re trying to take the pressure off the hospital, law enforcement and the courts.”

The county attorney and clerk of court recently expressed frustration over their inability to get timely mental health evaluations for potential mental commitments, and the costs are escalating due to the state hospital’s decertification to receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. It is uncertain when – or whether – the hospital will be recertified.

The grant would allow officials to plan for the creation of a local crisis response team, which could include law enforcement, emergency personnel and community members; set up a way to train participants for the roles; and fund an administrator of the program. Those individuals trained would go out on emergency calls and attempt to de-escalate the situation, so the person in crisis – who may just need someone to talk to – does not have to go to the hospital or the jail.

The grant requires a 115% match, which can be obtained in-kind from county costs for its law enforcement and emergency response whenever there is a mental health crisis. Buckley-Patton asked the commission if she and Emmer-Aanes could look through the county budget and pull out costs to use as a basis for the match.

“You’ll have more than enough (match) with in-kind costs, with all the different ways this impacts the county,” she said. The commissioners unanimously authorized Buckley-Patton and Emmer-Aanes to pursue the grant application.

The grant would last through June 2024 if awarded.

“It’s not a panacea, and it’s not going to happen tomorrow,” Buckley-Patton added. “This is a start, and it isn’t going to be the absolute answer. It’s going to give us the foundation – it will give us more trained people in the community, and give us time to come up with something that fits Beaverhead County.”

“I think we should give it a shot in my opinion,” Commissioner Tom Rice said.