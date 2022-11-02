Administrator touts Montana Election law and process

Beaverhead County Clerk & Recorder Stacey Reynolds is also the Election Administrator when the campaign season comes around and usually after an election she’ll hear conspiracy theories on how elections are rigged or that the computers that count the votes are not accurate. She disputes any such nonsense.

“Montana has really good election laws and we need to protect those election laws,” said Reynolds last Friday. “We have checks and balances from the very start to the very end, from our public testing of the counting machines to the postelection audit, to the canvas with the county commissioners, to the state canvas with the Secretary of State’s office. Everything has to match and balance all of the way through, from start to finish.”

The process starts with a public test of the counting machines. The event is advertised and officials from each of the major local parties are invited. The gathering is always very, very small.

“We always do the public test and the public test has always come out accurate,” said Reynolds. “We do a spreadsheet and then we mark the ballots according to that spreadsheet and we run those ballots through and they come out 100% accurate every time.”

The post-election audit is a hand count of ballots to ensure that the ballots have been correctly read by the counting machine. That machine, the DS450, is a computerized ballot counter. To alleviate the fears of Montanan’s regarding vote counting machines, the state legislature does not allow counting machines to be hooked to the Internet.

“In some states, they allow their counting machines to be hooked to the Internet, ours are not allowed to per Montana law,” explained Reynolds of the unfounded fear of hackers controlling Montana elections. “There is nothing to be hacked because they are not hooked to the Internet at all. There is not even a modem inside of them. The Secretary of State’s office has informed us that the company would lose millions of dollars in contracts if there was even a modem inside of those machines.”

Same Day Voter Registration can also generate buzz as a process that can somehow be hijacked.

“We have Montana Votes which is connected to the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) and also to the Social Security Administration,” said Reynolds. “It is our main database for voter registration for the state of Montana. For late registrants, they have to either have a driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security number. That is run through voter verify through Montana Votes. When it is verified we go ahead and issue them a late registration ballot. For late registration, they have to receive and vote their ballot here in our office.”

For most folks, Reynolds finds that the late registration process can take time and that she recommends coming in before Election Day so that the process doesn’t get to be so time consuming of a task.

“If they are registered in Madison County and they had an active registration over there, we would have to call Madison County and have them void that ballot first before we can even pull their voter registration to Beaverhead County,” explained Reynolds. “That is why I don’t recommend waiting to Election Day because everybody is calling every county and that is why there is a long wait on Election Day because they have to come to the election offices to do it – they can’t go to the polling places.”

“Don’t wait until Election Day to register.”