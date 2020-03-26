Additional charges filed in Dillon homicide

More charges in relation to the January death of 49-year-old Larry Coon were filed for three Dillon residents.

Sandy Moore, 19, allegedly killed Coon and attempted to hide it from police. Cristina VanDuinen, 23, allegedly knew about the death may have helped Moore try to hide the body; Kerry "Sam" Johnson, 56, may have known about the death and delayed reporting it to police.

Moore is charged with felony deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence; VanDuinen with felony obstructing justice and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence; and Johnson with felony obstructing justice. The charges were filed in Fifth Judicial District Court Wednesday.

No initial appearance date has yet been set for the defendants in District Court.

Read more in Wednesday's Dillon Tribune.