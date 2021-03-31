Adding up: 316 Solutions increasing numbers

Another chapter of the American Dream that wants to help many other chapters get written could be unfolding in Dillon with the ongoing expansion of a local business that began in the most traditional way.

“It’s a natural progression in a lot of respects. I always had something like this in mind,” said Terry Clark of his 316 Solutions’ recent move into a commercial space on North Montana Street.

“This wasn’t a situation where I wanted to stay in the garage,” smiled Clark, who like current Montana Governor and billionaire Greg Gianforte launched his business venture in his home garage.

“This is a phase of the operation I had in mind all the time,” said Clark, who at first specialized in hydraulic hoses and then greatly expanded his business offerings.

“Industrial supply—that covers a very wide range of products,” noted Clark, whose catalogue bears that out.

“We carry over 150 different lines currently—and there are multiple layers to any type of line. We keep in stock bolts up to an inch-and-a-half in diameter. We carry hydraulics up to an inch and a half at the store. We even carry drill bits up to an inch and a half in diameter. We carry fractional, lettered, and numbered,” said Clark, whose customers come, from among other fields, mining, ranching, construction and trucking.

“We carry industrial hose as well as hydraulics. That’s a different category. It covers a really broad spectrum, like suction hose, discharge hose, hose to carry blasting emulsion. You can have a hose that carries acid compound, or just air or water,“ said Clark, who also sells items like ladders, gloves, tools, helmets and other safety equipment.

“Industrial supply does not limit you to a field. We carry electrical stuff; we carry plumbing stuff; we can carry all that. We carry stuff for construction companies and contractors,” said Clark, who has not abandoned his business roots.

“And we still do hydraulic hoses like when we started out in the garage. We hope to one day look back on those very humble beginnings. It’s the American way. A lot of companies started out in chicken coops, garages. We are very happy following in those footsteps,” said Clark, who hopes 316 Solutions helps others also follow in that entrepreneurial adventure.

“One of the things about our business is—call it ‘moving America forward’ if you will— we’re selling stuff that moves America forward. That’s meaningful to me and a lot of people who need to get things done,” said Clark, who lives in Dillon with his wife and children.

“I have five kids—I am hoping that at least one of them will carry on with the business,” said Clark, who gets help at 316 Solutions from his teenage son Colter, as well as from his wife and Adam Hooten.

“There are a dearth of economic opportunities locally, and in Montana. People are losing their family cohesion because of it. Their kids have to move away, go out of state to get work, and may not come back, which is a true tragedy. I would like to see this area have more opportunities for young people,” said Clark, a retired military man who served in both the US Army and Air Force.

“I would like to see an industrial park in Dillon. I’d like to see manufacturing in Dillon. I would like to see more opportunities for young people in Dillon to stay in Dillon,” added Clark, who believed 316 Solutions can help bring that about.

“Having capabilities like this, maybe it will encourage some other businesses to come here, because they can be served by an outfit like ours. Wouldn’t it be nice to have an industrial park in Dillon?” said Clark.

“If we could play some small part to usher that in,” continued Clark. “If in some small way, we could help nudge things forward, it would be great for everybody in this community,” said Clark, who gleaned the name 316 Solutions from John 3:16 in the New Testament.

“I enjoyed serving our country all those years in the military, and I enjoy serving our community as well. To me, this is a big part of that. It’s also a big part of continuing to serve the country. We are selling stuff that really helps move things forward. There is meaning to that,” said Clark, who is still in the process of creating a website for the business and generating other marketing materials.

“We are still building the administrative side of the business, which is a significant challenge. But we’ll eventually have a full plug-and-play e-commerce system,” vowed Clark.

“If people want to see what we can do for their businesses, try the old fashioned way—just come down and talk to us in person.”

316 Solutions is located at 945 N. Montana St. in Dillon. The phone number is 406-988-0168.