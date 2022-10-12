Absentee ballots mailed out Friday

Absentee voter ballots will be sent out this week, and late voter registration is available up to election day.

Registered absentee voters’ mail-in ballots will be sent out Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Beaverhead County elections office. In-person absentee voting opened Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Late registration opened today (Oct. 12), and is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays to Nov. 7. Late registration is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the elections office in the Beaverhead County Courthouse.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off in the elections office at the courthouse, 2. S. Pacific St.

Polling locations are as follows:

• Lutheran Church, 715 E. Bannack St., Dillon; precincts 1-3, 6-7, 9, 12, and 14.

• Lima Fire Hall, 5 W SEC Corner St., Lima; precincts 4 and 5.

• Grant Fire Hall, 11820 Highway 324, Grant; precinct 8.

• Reichle School, 6715 Schoolhouse Road, Glen; precinct 17.

• Polaris Fire Hall, 9753 Pioneer Mtns SB, Polaris; precinct 19.

• Jackson School, 415 Jardine Ave., Jackson; precinct 20.

• Wisdom Community Center, 411 County Road, Wisdom; precinct 21.

• Wise River Fire Hall, 64845 Highway 43, Wise River; precinct 23.

The Dillon polling location opens at 7 a.m. Nov. 8. All other polling locations open at 12 p.m. Nov. 8. For more information, call the elections office at 406-6833720.