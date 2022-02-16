ABS returns in public hearing Tues.

It was ‘buked, scorned, denounced as a potential mass casualty instigator much discussed and discussed some more before finally getting tossed in 2020.

“I think at this point we just need to chuck ABS, stop talking about it,” said Zoning Commission Chair Tim Stoker at the commission’s Nov. 10 meeting in 2020 on the long-simmering idea of establishing an Agricultural Bulk Storage (ABS) category within the city’s zoning codes.

But ‘finally’ turned out not to be final for ABS, which got chucked back into Zoning Commission meetings this year as a potential new designation for the Potato Cellar area—a small sliver of land located by several residential areas and the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds that serves as home to multiple ag operations, including multiple grain towers.

And on Tuesday, Feb. 22, ABS will serve as the subject of a 7 p.m. public hearing in Dillon City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

The return of ABS followed hard upon the dismissal of the notion of designating the Potato Cellar area as a C-2 (Commercial Business District), something the Zoning Commission had proposed as an alternative after efforts to set up an ABS zone got blown up—in part by concerns from area residents of the explosive potential of storing grain and fuel in large quantities in the area.

But with its allowances for a number of different types of businesses, including hotels, cocktail lounges or cabarets, broadcast facilities, food processing centers and retail warehouse outlets, as well as public housing projects, C-2 proved no more popular for the Potato Cellar.

“My concern with going C-2,” said East Bench Grain Principal Kent Graham at a Dec. 15 public hearing to accept public input on using C-2 for the Potato Cellar—an area that has long served as home to numerous small ag operations.

“It does not fit a single property owner,” pointed out Graham of the C-2 designation.

Using the ABS designation for the area raised even more dramatic concerns in 2020.

“I cannot even believe that we are discussing having that ABS within the city limits, but especially for the Potato Cellar area,” said City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke at an October 2020 public hearing, citing concerns for safety and quality of life in the residential neighborhoods that surround that area.

“That represents a potential hazard because of the adjoining stream,” said then-City Councilperson Rich Wassall of Blacktail Deer Creek, which runs past the Potato Cellar area before flowing into the Beaverhead River.

“If containment of those fertilizers entered that stream, it could have severe consequences, not just for the life in the stream but downstream in terms of the Beaverhead,” added Wassall, who also raised concerns about the potential for bulk fertilizer storage facilities to explode and spew toxic fumes.

Bulk fertilizer storage has never occurred in the Potato Cellar, according to City Councilperson and Zoning Commission member Raymond Graham, who suggested prohibition of that use be specifically added to city zoning codes at a recent Zoning Commission meeting

The addition of an Agricultural Bulk Storage district designation to city zoning codes will return for public input at a 6:30 p.m. public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Dillon City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

People may attend the hearing in person or virtually, via Zoom, using the Zoom ID: 770-316-6528, or by going to https://zoom.us/j/7703166528 and using the passcode 4245. Written comments may also be submitted to City of Dillon, 125 N. Idaho St., Dillon, MT 59725. For more information, call 683- 4245.