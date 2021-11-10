911 upgrades almost complete

The long process upgrading Beaverhead County’s 911 center equipment and software is nearly complete, with only a few leftover items to check off the list.

The county received two grants for about $230,000 total from the Department of Homeland Security and 911. The dollars paid for new equipment for two dispatch stations at the 911 center and a backup station at the Search and Rescue building, and upgraded software for the county’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system. The updates replaced equipment and software in use since the 1990s, Sheriff Paul Craft said previously, and will bring the overall system inline with the federal “Next Gen 911” upgrade for emergency communications. That update allows for voice, video and text messaging to tie into emergency response, along with data backups if something takes out the dispatch center.

Craft told the 911 Communications Board Oct. 25 that one more computer needs updated – the one that handles call-taking from the 911 phone lines. The county is also in the process of improving its radio reception in far-flung areas for all emergency responders.

The most recent update added a radio repeater to the Wise River area, which is now up and functioning, he said. The next project focuses on the Wisdom area, which is installed but not completely ready to go. County staff are working through cleaning up a tower on Mauer Mountain, with decades of communications equipment – not all of which is still being used.

Some of this work will have to wait until spring, when those sites are more easily accessible, he said.

Disaster Emergency Services Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht said the two grants have extensions filed for them, as it has been taking a while to finalize all the upgrades for the entire project. Those extensions are not indefinite, and if the county wants full reimbursement for the equipment it needs to get the work finished.

Wagenknecht suggested future upgrade project contracts should include a required timeframe for completion, to avoid the potential of the county being left holding the (financial) bag.

The next 911 communications board meeting is scheduled for January.