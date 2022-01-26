911, jail and security improvements on tap

Beaverhead County’s 911 upgrades remain pending, due to delays in getting equipment and staffing to get radios programmed.

Sheriff Paul Craft told the 911 committee Jan. 17 some equipment, such as scanners and printers for law enforcement, have been on backorder for months. While the majority of the hardware for the upgrades (Computer Aided Dispatch software, dispatch stations) has been received and is up and running, a few leftover items remain.

The project – funded through two grants totalling about $230,000 – needs to wrap up soon, or the county may lose that funding. Those grants were awarded in 2019, and the county may not receive more extensions from the federal government.

One of the remaining issues relates to a communications tower in the Wisdom area, Craft said. Last summer’s fires burned over it, damaging some equipment – though that tower was having difficulties communicating before then. The county’s radio systems contractor, Dunne Communications, has not been able to pinpoint why radio traffic is not transmitting correctly there. Another issue is the updates to the backup 911 center located at the Search and Rescue building in Dillon.

The county is also looking to complete improvements at the courthouse, which include security cameras, new locks and a new backup generator. Craft said the Bozeman company that is going to install the security locks has had trouble staying staffed. These improvements are being funded through Department of Homeland Security grants, received in 2020 and 2021.

“I can’t get a straight answer out of them – it seems like every other week that company is shut down with COVID,” he told the committee. Craft said he will try to find another contractor who can do the work.

The county jail’s improvements have also been on hold for months. New plumbing and other improvements were supposed to be installed in October; but the parts were delayed, then sent to the wrong place, or were the wrong parts for the work, Craft said.

The next 911 committee meeting is set for April.