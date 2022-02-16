911 committee approves radio repeater improvements

Beaverhead County officials added $25,000 to the overall cost of their 911 improvements project, to account for radio upgrades at four repeater sites.

The 911 committee amended its budget to include those upgrades at a special Thursday meeting.

The radio improvements were highlighted by Tom Dunne of Dunne Communications, the county’s contracted radio maintenance firm. The improvements – estimated at $4,200 a piece – would be installed in five radio repeater sites around the county. The additional $4,000 authorized would be to cover any shipping costs that might be added.

The new radios would be paid as part of a pair of grants for about $230,000. Those grants are paying for new software and equipment at the 911 center and a backup site located at the Search and Rescue building.

Sheriff Paul Craft sought approval for the additional expense, and expressed irritation at Dunne not recognizing the need for those upgrades sooner.

“Why wasn’t this researched prior to submitting a bid for this new system?” Craft asked when reporting on the issue at the Feb. 7 Beaverhead County Commissioners meeting. “I’m quite frustrated with the situation, to say the least.”

Craft has aired his discontentbefore over the speed at which Dunne is completing the overall project. He said there are few options since Dunne Communications is one of the only options in the region for this kind of work. But Craft said Monday they may be able to have future equipment pre-programmed and be relatively easy to install and activate, if this continues to be a problem.

The 911 committee wants to put in a due date for installation of the radios (within 21 days of receiving them), and asked the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office to draw up a contract thatissued a $500 per day penalty for late work. Craft and DES Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht will keep tabs on the shipping of the equipment and the due date to ensure compliance. Fitch told the commissioners Monday that contracts of this nature are often negotiated, and Dunne may not sign it with that kind of restriction.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said all the improvements need to be completed by the end of June to receive full grant funding.