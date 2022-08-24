4-H building nears completion, ready to wow at fair

Apparently you can build in Dillon on a tight timeline – if you have the help of a dedicated team of community members and a need to have it up by the Beaverhead County Fair.

The new 4-H building at the fairgrounds will be nearly complete when the community gets its first look at it for this year’s fair, with final finishing touches to be added after this year’s festivities are over, MSU Extension 4-H and Ag Agent Jessica Murray said.

“This community is always here for its youth,” she said, referring to Beaverhead County residents, businesses and a boatload of volunteers. “I think we started having this conversation in December. So now we’re eight months in, and we have a nearly completed building due to the support from this community.”

The former 4-H building had to be scrapped after a burst water line flooded the inside in October. The previous building was on its second life when it was moved to the fairgrounds in the 1970s. Over time and heavy use, the building deteriorated, and the only option was to start over.

“The state the building was in – it wasn’t worth it for us to put money into a sinking ship,” Murray said. “The heat system was condemned, the building didn’t have enough room. All the windows were cracked and needed to be replaced. The doors on the building wouldn’t stay shut, and had gaps so when it rained it leaked inside. The floor in the concessions stand was rotting out under the weight of those big Pepsi coolers back there. There was a leak of the same type in the copper tubing under the concession stand.”

The old concessions stand was separate from the former 4-H building. The kitchen in the old building was small, so volunteers had to shuttle between the two buildings to keep food and drinks going during fair time. There was a small separate area where people could eat next to the stand, while the former building housed 4-H projects.

The new building is larger than the one it replaced – the meeting area is the same size as the entire former building, Murray said. It will have audio and visual upgrades to make it a better location for community and 4-H meetings. The kitchen is now commercial-grade and part of the new building, and the covered dining area is attached, just outside the concessions stand. The restrooms are larger and up to current building code, both mens and womens restrooms have one extra stall each. There is separate space for storage.

“We now have fans in the building – that’s really something,” she said.

A volunteer group planned out the upgrades and set up an estimated $600,000 budget. With the generosity of the community and donors, that funding is 80% secured at this point.

“Honestly, it was the communication and the timing. We locked in lumber prices before they took a jump again,” Murray said, adding the cost increases and supply chain snarls leftover from the coronavirus pandemic did not help.

Dedicated work from fair board member David Schuett, the Friends of the Beaverhead County Fair, and a range of construction work through Ron Morrison and Rapid Electric and Construction provided a big boost. Large donations from Pioneer Federal Savings and Loan ($50,000), and Northwest Farm Credit Services ($100,000) did not hurt, either. Each has naming rights to parts of the building as a result – Northwest for the kitchen, and Pioneer Federal for the new covered patio/dining area. The 4-H Council also contributed with volunteers and financial assistance as needed; and community member donations and in-kind labor also played a big part.

“There’s so many, I couldn’t list them all,” she said. “There was just an absolute pile of donors – everything from $150,000 down to people who wanted to donate $20 to $30. It all adds up and it all pushed us toward this goal, for the 4-H kids, the community, and the future.”

Hungry fair attendees will get a nice treat this year – all the beef for the concessions was donated from local producers (Schuett Farms, Bar TT Ranch, Barry and Dannielle McCoy, and Split Diamond Ranch).

As before, the new building will be available for the community to use for meetings, including the new kitchen. But 4-H activities take first priority.

Donations are still being accepted at the MSU Extension office in the county courthouse. Checks can be made out to the Friends of the Beaverhead County Fair and send them to the Extension office, and there will be donation packets in the new building during the fair and in the Extension office.

There will be a community open house later in the fall, for the public to see the fruits of their donations and labor, Murray said. Those who can’t wait are welcome to take a look around at this year’s fair.

“Come on down, see the building projects the kids worked hard on, see the livestock projects. Look at the building, see where the money’s going and see the progress we’re making,” she said. “And then come to the livestock sale.”