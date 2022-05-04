30th Beaverhead resident dies from COVID

A woman in her 60s died last October from COVID-19, public health officials announced last week.

The death was determined through death record reconciliation, Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen said. The person died at home, so the information was not relayed to the local health department.

Active COVID cases have been relatively small in the county. Hansen said she expects more cases are out there, but people are testing at home and not notifying their health care provider or public health. The cases that show up in state numbers come from positive tests sent to the state of Montana.

As of Tuesday, Beaverhead County had one active case, 2,135 total cases and 30 deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic. The vaccination rate remained at 56%.

Hansen reminded the public that free COVID at-home tests are available at public health and various sites around the county.

Montana had 117 new cases, 274,265 tota cases and 3,375 total deaths recorded as of Tuesday. The state’s vaccination rate remained at 55%. Most new and active cases are registered in Flathead, Gallatin, Missoula and Yellowstone counties.

There have been more than 81.2 million COVID cases and over 991,100 deaths nationwide since the start of the pandemic.