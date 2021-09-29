3 golfers make state

Three Dillon Beavers advanced to the State A Golf Tournament at Polson this week with scores low enough to qualify on the individual side at the Western A Divisional Golf Tournament held at Hamilton on Friday.

Ray Morrison led Dillon with a 17th place tie, while Holter Santos placed 22nd and William Webster 23rd. Morrison is a junior and Santos and Webster are seniors.

The top four teams qualify from divisional to state as well as the next eight best scoring individuals.

“Obviously, Ray has been right there all year,” said Dillon coach Justin Roberts. “The other two are definitely a surprise, but they’re seniors and I think it is great that they finally get to state and see what they can do.”

The real surprise was that Parker Puyear, a junior and season-long team leader, did not advance to state.

“It just wasn’t his day,” said the coach. “He struggled a little bit and kind of got down on himself. Once that happens, it is hard to pick yourself up and get out of it. He’s a junior, so I’m expecting him to come back and do it next year.”

At state, Roberts just asks that his players have fun at the state tournament. He said Polson Bay Golf Course, is a municipal course with 27 holes. The original 9-hole course provides a real challenge with pine trees making shot accuracy a must in order to score low.

Roberts said the greens are big and will be fast.

“It is a true test of golf,” said the coach.

Dillon did not have a qualifier on the girls side. For the girls, Polson is the three-time defending team champion and returns three players that had a part in the three previous titles. Maci Greenwood of Corvallis is the medalist favorite.

For the boys, Whitefish is the overwhelming favorite.

Western A Divisional Golf Tournament at Hamilton Golf Course

Boys team scores – Whitefish 311, Polson 321, Hamilton 334, Corvallis 370, Dillon 379, Frenchtown 383, Ronan 387, Columbia Falls 403, East Helena 405, Libby 407, Browning, 460.

Boys Top 10

1, Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 73. 2, Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 76. 3, Reece Malyevac, Libby, 76. 4, Bjorn Olson, Whitefish, 78. 5, Billy Smith, Whitefish, 78. 6, Tate Jessop,Corvallis, 79. 7, Kamas Romney, Corvallis, 80. 8, Carson Hupka, Polson, 80. 9, Christian Lund, Polson, 80. 10, Torrin Ellis, Polson, 80.

DILLON (379) – Ray Morrison 89, Parker Puyear 100, Holter Santos 94, Tyler Lagunas 108, Will Webster 96.