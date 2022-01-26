3 Beavers rough up #2 Maroons, 74-57

The Dillon Beavers lost two of their first four games of the season, but have since cracked off six straight victories, including Thursday night’s 74-57 win over Butte Central to avenge one of their two losses on the season.

Central entered the game undefeated and ranked #2 in the 406 Montana Sports Class A boys basketball poll. Dillon ranked third, behind the two teams that have beaten them. Dillon’s 70-65 loss to top-ranked and undefeated Lewistown in the season opener for both teams was the Golden Eagles’ narrowest win of the season. Butte Central defeated Dillon 56-42 at Butte in Dillon’s fourth game.

The Beavers have found their stride since the early season and success centers around defense, rebounding and unselfish play.

“I was very impressed with our intensity on defense and how we hit the boards throughout the course of the game,” said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. “Our kids did a tremendous job in man (defense). They were helping each other, they were very aggressive. They were trying to stop the ball from getting to the basket, forcing guarded shots.”

Butte Central’s Dougie Peoples, a 6-4 junior, entered the game as the top scorer in the league at over 20 points per contest. Dillon senior Jonathan Kirkley, the reigning Southwestern A MVP, drew Peoples when the man-toman assignments were made.

“I thought Kirkley did a great job on Peoples,” said Thomas. “Peoples is a very special offensive player and he gets his points. It takes five guys to stop great offensive players. You have to be positioned correctly, you’ve got to be able to help in the gaps, and you’ve got to be able to get the ball out of his hands. Our kids did a good job with that last night.”

Despite all of the scrutiny, Peoples hit four threes and totaled 21 points. Two of those threes were back-to-back in the first half during Dillon’s only two trips in the 1-3-1 zone defense. Thomas would not go back to the normally reliable zone the rest of the game.

Dillon seniors Connor Curnow, 6-5, and Callahan Hoffman, 6-8, along with Kirkley, 6-2, worked hard and dominated the boards for a 32-13 Beaver advantage off of the glass.

“Connor and Cal inside were able to just hammer the boards and it was very impressive,” said Thomas. “We did a much better job of blocking out in this game than we did the first time around. We did a much better job on some of those basic things that are golden rules of basketball.”

Curnow and Hoffman snared 9 rebounds each and Kirkley hauled in 7 to severely limit Central’s offense. According to Thomas, Central had five offensive rebounds in the first quarter and then just three more for the rest of the game.

Curnow earned praise a year ago for his relentless style of play and impressed his coach again on Thursday.

“As an example of his championship-type effort, he dove on the defensive end to get a ball on the floor, and passed it to a teammate while he was on the floor,” recalled Thomas. “That started a fast break in which he got the offensive rebound and putback. He showed that relentless effort and passion for just playing. It was fun to watch and it was contagious.”

Curnow totaled a game-high 22 points, grabbed the 9 rebounds, made a steal and dished three assists.

Hoffman scored 18 points, grabbed the 9 boards, made a steal and blocked a shot in what Thomas called “...by far Cal’s best game on both ends and we’re really proud of his progress.’ Hoffman nailed a jumper at the end of the first half to tie the game 32-32 at the break, and slammed home a dunk in the second half to energize the student second, his teammates and the fans.

Kirkley hit double digit scoring with 10 points, snagged 7 rebounds, and made 3 steals and 3 assists.

Dillon’s other two starters, juniors Caden Hansen, 6-2, and 5-9 point guard Eli Nourse each contributed 7 points, with Nourse handing out a teamhigh 7 assists with just two turnovers.

The Beavers feature an 8-man rotation and bring in sophomores Kee Christiansen, a 6-1 point guard, and Max Davis, a 6-3 wing, and junior Tyler Lagunas, a 6-0 junior off the bench to spell the starters without a drop in production.

Dillon’s game versus Central marked just their second home game through their first 10 contests. Dillon reaps the benefits of that schedule down the stretch starting this week with three home games - Tuesday versus Corvallis, Friday versus Stevensville and Saturday versus Livingston. The game against Anaconda that was postponed last Tuesday, will be made up on Jan. 31.

#2 BUTTE CENTRAL 57, #3 DILLON 74

Dillon scoring – Connor Curnow 22, Kee Christiansen 4, Caden Hansen 7, Max Davis 4, Eli Nourse 7, Tyler Lagunas 2, Jonathan Kirkley 10, Callahan Hoffman 18.

Halftime – 32-32 Dillon three-pointers (4-12) – Curnow 1-2, Hansen 1-1, Nourse 1-2, Kirkley 1-5.. Rebounds (32) – Curnow 9, Hoffman 9, Kirkley 7. Steals (8) – Kirkley 3. Assists (18) – Nourse 7. Turnovers (11). Blocks (3) – Christiansen, Hansen, Hoffman.