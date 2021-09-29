20 Dawgs disembowel Diggers, 45-21

The University of Montana Western football team did away with its fractional approach and its archrival on Saturday in Butte.

“That was good,” exclaimed UMW Head Coach of his team’s 45-21 dismissal of Montana Tech at Bob Green Stadium that improved his Bulldogs overall record to 4-1 and Frontier Conference mark to 3-1, while elevating them to no. 20 in the latest NAIA Coaches Poll.

“We finally put together a full football game, instead of just two quarters of one,” added Nourse, who’d lamented his team’s tendency to play well for just half of its previous games this season.

Behind a dominating shift in the shafts by its o-line, the Bulldog offense piled up yards like so many pieces of slag in the Mining City on Saturday, netting 216 net yards rushing and 383 more through the air.

The ground attack seemed especially punishing and dispiriting to the hosts, as UMW’s 1-2 combination of RBs Reese Neville (17 carries for 102 yards) and Colten McPhee (12 rushes for 67 yards) laid body blow after body blow onto and through the guts of the Oredigger defense.

“Our running backs are tough guys, physical guys with good speed and pad level and they play really hard. They trust their blockers and practice well and trust the game plan. To have two guys to rotate through like that is really fortunate,” said Nourse of the pair that’s already this season rushed for nearly a half mile, much of it traveled up through the middle of opposing defenses.

“If you can run the ball on offense and play defense, you’ll always be tough to beat,” asserted Nourse, whose Dawg D kept Tech from scoring across 50 minutes of the game’s midsection, as the UMW offense recorded 38 unanswered points while the Digger attack and usually boisterous home crowd got muzzled.

UMW QB Jon Jund bounced back from a first quarter tipped-pass interception that led to Tech’s first score to register an impressive 22-35 for 381 yards and 4 TDs passing performance.

Senior wide receiver Nate Simkins remained Jund’s most reliable target, reeling in 9 receptions for 131 yards.

“It’s anticipation. Football intelligence gives you anticipation,” commented Ryan Nourse on what makes Simkins—an undersized, overachieving 160-pound senior closing in on the Bulldogs’ career record for TD receptions—such an outstanding WR.

“I wasn’t the fastest guy and obviously I wasn’t the biggest guy, but I got to understand the game—where I needed to be and how to get there, and that’s how I got to play,” said Nourse, a top receiver for UMW in his 1990s playing days, when the Bulldogs won two league titles.

“Nate has got that innate sense. He’s always had it. He has great athletic timing. He’s got great anticipation. He’s got great football intelligence,” said Nourse of the former BCHS great who has compiled 169 receptions for 2476 yards in his college career—so far—while helping keep the UMW passing game threatening and opposing defenses from keying on the run.

“I believe in a balanced attack. In this day and age, everybody is built for the spread. But if you go out and get a bunch of tough physical dudes who love football and love to stick their face on somebody, I think you have a better chance of winning,” said Nourse, who has consistently fielded one of the league’s top rushing teams during his decade as head coach at UMW.

Braden Swank, Latrell McCutcheon and Joe Caciedo combined for a total of 29 tackles to lead the UMW defense against Tech, which fell to 1-3 with the loss.

Next up for the Bulldogs, a trip to Billings to battle the Battlin’ Bears of Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Oct. 2, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

“Rocky is an intriguing team. They’re winning. They’re winning ugly,” said Nourse of the 3-1 Bears, who squeezed past MSU-Northern, 31-28, last week.

“They are very reliant on getting a handful of big plays, usually with their quarterback scrambling,” said Nourse, citing RMC QB Nathan Dick, who led the Bears in passing and rushing in their last game.

“I am expecting it to be highly competitive. But I feel like we have a bit of an advantage going in,” asserted Nourse.

“They are at home, so they get the big advantage. But in terms of a matchup, we have a better than good chance of winning—if we can repeat the positives of last week.”

WESTERN 45, TECH 21

First Quarter

Tech – Blake Counts 4-yd TD run (Jared Griffith PAT) 10:13

UMW – Reese Neville 2-yd TD run (John Mears PAT) 3:34

Second Quarter

UMW – Colten McPhee 4-yd TD run (Mears PAT) 14:26

UMW – Jamison Hermanson 50-yd TD pass from Jund (Mears PAT) 5:34

UMW – Trey Mounts 28-yd TD pass from Jund (Mears PAT) 0:10

Third Quarter

UMW – Colten McPhee 28-yd TD pass from Jund (Mears PAT) 5:36

Fourth Quarter

Fourth Quarter UMW – John Mears 29-yd FG 13:22

Tech – Kyle Torgenson 11-yd pass from Jet Campbell (Griffith PAT) 10:05

UMW – Elijah Benedict 17-yd pass from Jund (Mears PAT) 7:29

Tech – Counts 1-yd run (Griffith PAT) 0:30

Individual UMW stats

Rushing (att-yds) Reese Neville 17-102, Colten McPhee 12-67, Jund 10-37, Sean Cooney 4-8, Pete Gibson 2-7, Trey Mouns 1-4, Matt Jorgensen 2-3

Passing (comp-att-yds) Jund 35-22-381, Peyton Broenneke 1-1-2

Receiving (catches-yds) Nate Simkins 9-131, Mounts 4-63, Jamison Hermanson 3-62, Elijah Benedick 3-59, Blake Sentman 2-30, McPhee 1-28, Nate Masterson 1-10.