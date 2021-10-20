2 for 1: Board dispute ends with addition of board member

Turns out they’re both right. The half-yearlong dispute that erupted this spring between the City of Dillon and Beaverhead County over which government entity would get to fill a vacancy on the board of an area nonprofit group finally got resolved this month.

The subtraction of the sticking point came through the addition of another board position to Area V Agency on Aging.

“The way it turned out is I think the board is going to allow the city to have an appointment, too,” said Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley of the expansion of the roster of the Area V Agency Board of Directors to accommodate both the appointment made to it by Beaverhead County and the subsequent one made by the City of Dillon.

“It’s kind of a weird deal,” commented McGinley of the arrangement that would prove unprecedented.

“The solution we came up with was the City of Dillon would have an appointment to the board,” Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon City Council at its last meeting while reintroducing the city’s choice for a spot on that board.

“So, I’m making an appoint ment for Debbie Pierce to the Area V Board of Directors,” added Klakken of his choice of current senior city bus driver Debbie Pierce to fill the void left by the 2019 passing former Area V board member and longtime senior city bus driver Ann Reynolds.

Though, it turns out, Pierce will not be filling the seat left by Reynolds so much as gaining a new position on the board created to resolve the conflict over board representation on the group.

The brouhaha began this spring after the Beaverhead County Board of Directors selected Jim Carpita, a retired county employee and volunteer advocate for the elderly, to the Area V board after receiving an April 26 letter from Joe Gilboy, Area V’s executive director requesting the county fill the board spot that had remained open for the two years since Reynolds’ passing.

“We are reaching out to request that you appoint or recommend an individual to represent the interests of the elderly communities in Beaverhead County by sitting on the Area V Agency on Aging Board of Directors,” Gilboy wrote the commissioners, who obliged his request by appointing Carpita on May 17.

Klakken showed up at a subsequent county commissioners meeting to protest the appointment, insisting that the city, not the county, was empowered to fill the vacancy on the board of the group dedicated to serving the elderly and economically challenged Silver Bow, Madison, Deer Lodge, Granite and Beaverhead counties.

“The city is strongly against what and how this appointment occurred and the person that the commissioners appointed,” Klakken wrote in a May 21 memo to Gilboy.

“We also have problems with the proposed appointee, Mr. Carpita,” Klakken advised in the memo, citing Carpita’s alleged support for extending the scope of services to communities in Beaverhead County other than Dillon, an expansion which Klakken contends would force the city to come up with more money to sustain the level of those services within Dillon.

The controversy looks to be over—unless the Area V Agency Board of Directors rejects the resolution when it convenes for its quarterly meeting on Thursday, though Gilboy thinks that unlikely.

“The welcomed it,” said Gilboy of the response board members informally introduced to the concept of giving the City of Dillon the chance to seat new member to go along with one tabbed by Beaverhead County.

“Mike Klakken called here a month ago and we went down to city hall and met with him,” said McGinley.

“I know they had that meeting that maybe the city could just appoint their own. But I never agreed to it. I think it’s not necessary. But more power to them.”

Gilboy said that counties made the appointment for their respective representatives on the board for a long time, but things changed.

“It started back in 2000. The bylaws then read that they wanted a county commissioner on the Area V board. But a few counties wanted someone from their senior services instead, because it was hard to find a county commissioner with enough time,” said Gilboy “So the choice was left up to the counties,” added Gilboy, adding that Butte-Silver Bow was the first to request that a member of its aging services community be allowed to serve on the board instead of only a county commissioner.

A 2017 revamping of the bylaws of the Area V Agency on Aging (now also known as Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services) opened up the board appointment process even further.

“It was left open-ended on board appointments on purpose. We did not want to put too many restrictions on who counties wanted to appoint to the board,” explained Gilboy.

“Dillon will be the first city to make an appointment to the board,” said Gilboy.

“I think the problem will come if Dillon gets to pick one, then will all the cities in the other counties get to appoint one, too?” wondered McGinley.

“Mr. Mayor, does this mean that Dillon and Beaverhead County will have two seats on the Area V Board?” asked City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke at the last city council meeting of the evolving makeup of the Area V Agency on Aging board.

“Yes,” replied Klakken. “And the other counties?” asked O’Rourke of the other four counties represented on the Area V board.

“It’s up to them,” stated Klakken. “It’s up to the board of directors of Area V.”