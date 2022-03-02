14 Diggers edge Dawgs in league semifinal, 70-68

The University of Montana Western men’s basketball program’s renaissance took a big step forward last week with a win at the Frontier Conference tourney.

And then strode the better part of another, bigger step, before falling just a pinky toe short.

Second-seed and eventual tourney winner Montana Tech eked out a 70-68 victory on its home court in Butte over the third-seeded UMW Bulldogs in the Frontier tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Western’s loss to the 14thranked team in the entire NAIA came late, on a short shot by Tech star Sindou Diallo. Using his speed and quickness—both unmatched in the league this season—and an unsettling stutter step, the 6-foot-3-inch senior and Player of the League shortlister drove from just outside the top of the arc all the way to the basket for a short bank shot that settled through the net with three seconds remaining on the game clock.

Montana Western responded with a potential game-winner from half court as the buzzer sounded, but it soared well off the mark, ending a largely successful 2021–22 campaign for the Bulldogs.

Because while Montana Western fell short of winning the Frontier and gaining qualification to the NAIA tourney, the Dawgs still hit plenty of other high-water marks for this decade for a program forced into a long rebuild at the end of last decade.

After three consecutive losing seasons battling around the bottom of the league standings, UMW finished third in the Frontier Conference, with a 7-8 mark, and 19-13 overall record.

UMW gained its most significant win in years last Tuesday, Feb. 22, on UMW’s home court, where the Bulldogs won their first league tourney game in four years, with a 68-62 triumph over the University of Providence.

“This was huge for the program. It was nice to be part of that in my last home game,” said UMW senior forward Jalen Hodges on the floor of Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon moments after the victory—the team’s first in the league tourney since Mike Larsen took over as UMW’s head coach in 2018.

That game’s entire first half pretty much represented a new high point for Larsen’s Bulldogs, who surged in front early and extended their lead to as many as 19 points during a first half in which they buried ten, count ‘em ten, 3s.

“We were just driving and kicking, and everybody was getting open shots,” said UMW’s Tanner Haverfield, one of four Dawgs to bulls-eye shots from beyond the arc last Tuesday.

“That’s what we do,” said Larsen, whose team ranked in the Top 10 of the entire NAIA in 3-point-shooting, converting from beyond the arc at a 38.4 percent clip.

“That was the difference in the game.”

But a change of defense resulted in a dramatic reversal of fortune in the second half of the game, when Providence Head Coach Steve Keller switched from man to zone D.

“I figured he’d do something that I wasn’t ready for, that we hadn’t prepared for,” said Larsen of Keller, a five-time Frontier Conference Coach of the Year honoree.

“And I wasn’t ready for that 2-3 zone that he threw at me, and it thought it rattled us a little,” conceded Larsen of Keller reverting to a type of defense that the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Famer rarely employed during his 11 years at the helm of the Montana Western program prior to leaving in 2018 for Providence, where he hasn’t played much zone either.

The Bulldogs found it difficult to adjust to Keller’s adjustment, as Providence went on a remarkable 18-2 run across 6 minutes and 33 seconds, trimming Western’s once daunting advantage to just 3 points with just over two minutes left to play.

“In the second half they went to that zone and we couldn’t move the ball that well,” said Haverfield, whose team hit just 2 of 11 from deep in the second half against Providence.

“I don’t think we ever really adjusted to it. That was one of the first games all year we played against a zone for a full half, so we were a little rusty.”

The Argos leading scorer, Brendan Howard, nearly tied the score with just over a minute left when his 3 from just left of the top of the arc flew in and then spilled out of the rim, and UMW’s Michael Haverfield secured the rebound.

The Bulldogs took a time out and drew up a play to gain a basket to bolster their fragile advantage. They got the basket, if not exactly in the manner they’d planned, from freshman Ky Kouba, who subbed in for a hobbled Jamal Stephenson just as the team retook the floor following the timeout.

“I wanted to get a good shot from whomever we could get it from. I thought Providence might foul, but they didn’t foul. So, I thought, well, if we go ball-screen and they switch, we can drive,” recalled Larsen of his thoughts around that late time out.

“It just so happened that Ky ended up with the ball,” said Larsen of the calm, confident freshman out of Billings Skyview, who faked a shot from the top of the arc, then drove in for a running floater from about 12 feet out with the shot clock about to expire to put UMW up 5 points with 23 seconds remaining.

“I’ve said it many times, I’m sure glad Ky is on our team,” said Larsen of the powerfully built, 6-foot-3-inch shooting guard with a lightning quick release who began making an impact from his first week of his college career last fall, when he earned Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors.

“And a true freshman making a key bucket late in a playoff game for the Bulldogs is a good sign for the future.”

The Bulldogs immediate future involved a trip up I-15 to Butte last Friday to play a semifinal Frontier tourney game against Montana Tech.

Western outplayed the favored Orediggers in the first half, using stifling defense to keep the hosts field-goal shooting success rate under 25 percent (8 of 34) as UMW’s eraser Jok Jok blocked numerous Digger efforts and frightened off numerous others near the rim.

The Bulldogs took an eightpoint lead into the lock room and pushed their advantage to nine around five minutes into the second half with a dribble-spin-and-soar move by Hodges that started around the foul line and ended with him above the rim, stuffing the ball through the basket.

But then Tech blitzed past the Dawgs with a 12-0 run over the next three minutes to take the lead.

The Diggers kept building, extending their advantage to nine points with a trey by Taylor England with just under five minutes remaining.

But the Dawgs weren’t done. The visitors went on a 13-4 scamper that included a personal 8-0 run by Stephenson to tie the score, 68-68.

That set up the dramatic, heartbreaking finish for the Dawgs, but also offered a great reminder of how far the program has come under Larsen.

“We’ve been working at this for four years now with Coach Larsen, and we finally got a playoff win,” said Tanner Haverfield, a Beaverhead County High School playing legend recruited by Keller to play for Montana Western who stuck with his commitment to the Dawgs even after Keller left for Providence, along with some other key players, dooming Western to a 9-21 record in 2018–19.

“We had more of a team this year. Everybody came back from last season, so everybody knew how to play with each other,” said Haverfield, a starter since his freshman year at Western.

“We were more of a tight-knit group. We have that chemistry,” added Haverfield, a junior who will be back next season for UMW, along with his brother, Michael.

The Bulldogs will also return starter Stephenson, as well as major contributors Jok, Colter Miller and Kouba—and a group of promising underclassmen ready for more playing time.

Western will lose its two leading scorers—seniors Max Clark and Jalen Hodges, childhood buddies from Georgia who came to play out their college careers in Dillon.

“We grew up together and we just play so well together,” said Clark of his longtime bond with Hodges, whom he convinced to come play for Montana Western two years ago, after Clark’s first season with the team.

“We started playing AAU together in fifth grade,” recalled Hodges of his childhood friend and college teammate.

“And then we were in the same conference in high school, and then we went to the same junior college in Alabama. Then I went to Florida Tech. Max told me I’d be a good fit for Montana Western, so I talked to Coach Larsen,” said Hodges, a popular youth team coach in Dillon.

“I love it. It’s like home to me now,” said Hodges.

“Jalen has the unique ability to bring light to every room that he enters, and we’ve appreciated that over the past two years,” said Larsen in his Senior Night tribute to Hodges last month.

“Max has been our point guard for three seasons now and has been one of the very best players in the country,” said Larsen of the soft-spoken young man he appointed floor general shortly after he arrived in Dillon.

“Max has been a pleasure to coach and to be around. He will be missed by everyone.”

Dawg Bytes

**Three days after beating Montana Western in the semifinals, Montana Tech bettered top seed Carroll College, 62-61, in the tourney final on a late 3-pointer by Drew Huse.

**Providence forward Brendan Howard made the first basket of the opening round game of the Frontier Conference tourney game last Tuesday—while sitting down. Knocked backwards when his first shot from close range got blocked by UMW’s Jalen Hodges, Howard found the ball back in his hands and launched it up and in for a sitting set shot from the floor of Straugh Gymnasium.

**The UMW-Montana Tech semifinal game on Friday featured just 10 turnovers.

**A volunteer contingent of young cheerleaders spurred the Bulldog men and women on during their home Frontier tourney games last week, when nine-year-olds Kora Vandree, Kansas Keller, Quinn Feenstra and Rory Hartman, along with 12-year-old Landri Hartman and the Keller sisters performed enthusiastic, self-choreographed, impressive routines, even forming a mini-human pyramid during one break in the action.