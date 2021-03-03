1 Dillon tops #2 Polson in defensive battle for Western A Divisional title

The Dillon Beavers continued their run of excellence last week at the Butte Civic Center, the site of the Western A Divisional Basketball Tournament. Dillon extended their record to 17-0, capping the tourney with a 42-32 win over Polson in the title game, preceded by a 58-48 semifinal victory over Butte Central and a 65-38 first round win over Columbia Falls.

“Both teams were playing such tremendous defense, it was hard to find scoring opportunities,” said Dillon coach Terry Thomas of the title game versus #2 Polson. While Dillon entered the game undefeated and top-ranked in the state, Polson came in with a single loss, to Dillon, and a #2 rank in the 406 Montana Sports final poll.

“At times, our defense played so solid and they were very disciplined, and they took a lot of time off the clock. Because of that, it shortened the possessions in the game which made every possession that much more important.”

In the end, it was a classic defensive battle with Polson going man-to-man, and the Beavers mixing in some man with their heart crushing 1-3-1 zone defense. The Beavers won the war of wills and pulled away late for the victory.

“It was quite a battle,” Thomas said. “Every rebound and every pass was contested and both teams were very disciplined and did a good job of protecting the basketball.”

Colton Graham, a 6-2 junior, is Polson’s top player and the leading scorer in the Northwestern A at 17.6 points per game. Versus Dillon, Graham could not shake loose on the perimeter in the first half so he moved inside and found the going rough but managed 15 points.

Dillon’s Jonathan Kirkley led the Beavers with 15 points, including a 3 of 7 night from beyond the arc. All of Dillon’s points came from the starting five, with Cole Truman hitting for 8, Daxon Graham and Connor Curnow with 7 each, and Jace Fitzgerald with 5.

Polson outrebounded Dillon, 27-17, but Dillon forced 18 turnovers and gave the ball away just 8 times.

Dillon led at the half, 16-14, but outscored Polson 19-11 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

In the semifinal win over Butte Central, Fitzgerald hit 5 of 10 from the arc and led Dillon with 19 points. Truman joined Fitzgerald in double digit scoring with 11 and Curnow ripped down a game high 12 rebounds.

In the opener, all 12 players hit the court in the lopsided win. Curnow scored a team-high 15 points and snared 9 rebounds. Fitzgerald hit 3 of 7 threepointers to post 13 points, and Kirkley led the team with 6 steals.

“Go out there, have fun and be as competitive as heck,” said Thomas of state tourney advise to his team. “Enjoy the moment.”

WESTERN A DIVISIONAL at BUTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

#1 DILLON 42, #2 POLSON 32

Dillon scoring – Daxon Graham 7, Cole Truman 8, Jonathan Kirkley 15, Connor Curnow 7, Jace Fitzgerald 5, Jonny Reiser 0, Eli Nourse 0, Callahan Hoffman 0.

Halftime – 16-14, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (5-20) – Graham 0-1, Nourse 0-1, Truman 1-3, Kirkley 3-7, Curnow 0-1, Fitzgerald 1-6. Rebounds (17) – Curnow 8, Truman 4. Steals (10) – Kirkley 5. Assists (2) – Graham 1, Fitzgerald 1 Turnovers (8). Blocks (0).

SEMIFINAL

BUTTE CENTRAL 48, #1 DILLON 58

Dillon scoring – Daxon Graham 0, Cole Truman 11, Jonathan Kirkley 6, Connor Curnow 4, Jace Fitzgerald 19, Jonny Reiser 6, Caden Hansen 0, Eli Nourse 6, Tyler Lagunas 1, Callahan Hoffman 5.

Halftime – 29-19, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (8-23) – Graham 0-2, Nourse 1-2, Truman 0-3, Kirkley 0-2, Curnow 0-2, Fitzgerald 5-10, Reiser 1-1, Hoffman 1-1. Rebounds (34) – Curnow 12. Steals (7) – Kirkley 2. Assists (6) – Kirkley 3,. Turnovers (10). Blocks (1) – Graham.

FIRST ROUND

#1 DILLON 65, COLUMBIA FALLS 38

Dillon scoring – Daxon Graham 9, Cole Truman 7, Jonathan Kirkley 9, Connor Curnow 15, Jace Fitzgerald 13, Jonny Reiser 1, Kee Christiansen 0, Caden Hansen 2, Max Davis 0, Eli Nourse 3, Kale Konen 0, Callahan Hoffman 6.

Halftime – 26-21, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (10-27) – Graham 3-4, Nourse 1-2, Truman 0-1, Kirkley 1-4, Curnow 0-1, Fitzgerald 3-7, Reiser 0-2. Rebounds (41) – Hoffman 11, Curnow 9. Steals (14) – Kirkley 6. Assists (8) – Graham 4. Turnovers (12). Blocks (0).