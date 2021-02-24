1 Dillon dominates Lewistown on Senior Night

It is a special group of players that understands you can always get better and that sitting back and resting on previous accomplishments can only result in defeat.

The Dillon Beavers reveling in a work ethic that might be rivaled by another team, but never surpassed, handed conference foe Corvallis a crushing 68-31 defeat last Tuesday, and then in a rare regular season meeting with an Eastern A foe, rejected Lewistown, 75-51, to end the regular season undefeated on Senior Night at B.W. Lodge Gymnasium.

“It was quite a display of execution on both ends,” said Dillon’s Hall of Fame coach Terry Thomas. I was really proud of the way the kids ran in and just kept up that same energy, pressure and execution throughout the course of the game. When we do shoot the ball that well from the perimeter, we really do feel like we’re going to be hard to beat.”

The Beavers built their 14-0 record on intense, relentless defense and rebounding, and unselfish play on the offensive side of the ball. Dillon’s 1-3-1 zone defense in particular is team work on display and confidence crushing to the opposition.

And when the ball goes up, the Beavers crash the boards with the best of them, led by Connor Curnow at around 10 rebounds per game.

Versus Lewistown, Dillon forced 22 turnovers with 14 steals. Curnow led the stat with 5 on the game and found teammate Jonathan Kirkley on the outlet several times. Kirkley is an elite finisher to the break.

“It is really important to finish when you go to all that effort to get the turnovers,” said Thomas. “You’ve got to turn them into points.”

Kirkley led Dillon with 20 points, followed by 19 from senior wing Jace Fitzgerald. Dillon is in position to win every game with defense and rebounding. When the three-pointers are falling, turn out the lights.

Against Lewistown, Fitzgerald went 5 of 7 from the arc, while fellow starters Cole Truman (2-5) and Kirkley (2-4) kept the nets a wooshing. Combined they were 9 of 16, while the rest of the team went 1 of 11.

Dillon scoring – Jonny Reiser 0, Kee Christiansen 0, Daxon Graham 2, Caden Hansen 1, Max Davis 0, Eli Nourse 3, Tyler Lagunas 0, Cole Truman 13, Jonathan Kirkley 20, Connor Curnow 10, Callahan Hoffman 7, Jace Fitzgerald 19, Kale Konen 0.

Halftime – 39-27, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (10-27) – Reiser 0-1, Christiansen 0-1, Graham 0-2, Hansen 0-1, Nourse 1-2, Lagunas 0-1, Truman 2-5, Kirkley 2-4, Curnow 0-2, Fitzgerald 5-7, Konen 0-1. Rebounds (30) – Curnow 7, Hoffman 6. Steals (14) – Curnow 5. Assists (17) – Graham 5, Kirkley 5. Turnovers (18). Blocks (7) – Hansen 2, Hoffman 2.

CORVALLIS 36, #1 DILLON 68

Dillon scoring – Jonny Reiser 5, Kee Christiansen 0, Daxon Graham 0, Caden Hansen 0, Max Davis 0, Eli Nourse 3, Tyler Lagunas 0, Cole Truman 12, Jonathan Kirkley 10, Connor Curnow 10, Callahan Hoffman 14, Jace Fitzgerald 14, Kale Konen 0.