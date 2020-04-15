‘Tis the early season for gardening work

Warming weather.

The urge to get out of the house, but the need to stay on your property.

A lot of extra spare time due to other social and work limitations imposed by the coronavirus shutdown.

If ever there was a time of year and era in our recent history to get to work on your yard and garden, that time is now.

But you need to remain mindful of the chilly and challenging weather conditions that usually stop and restart through the spring in this area, according to those who have spent their lives studying the difficult art of gardening in southwest Montana.

“Some things you can plant now, but others won’t make it through a frost,” advised area gardening expert Catherine Cain, noting that the last frost in this part of the country often occurs well after the start of April.

“For instance, don’t plant eggplant yet, but you can plant garlic now,” said Cain, adding that seeds for a few other hardy sorts, like arugula, cilantro and chives can also be put in the ground in early spring.

Though it is currently closed to walk-in visitors due to the pandemic, the Dillon Public Library is offering people the chance to call the library and request a selection of seeds be prepared for them and handed out through the library door. The available seeds now include all of the library’s vegetable seeds. The library’s website dillonpubliclibrary.org includes a section on the facility’s Seed Library that lists all of the types of seeds and varieties available for free.

The president of the area Montana Native Plant Society chapter, Cain urged gardeners to get familiar with the restrictions of the chilly and challenging 4b zone that Dillon sits in—and the micro zones of some of the surrounding communities—along with the list of fruits, vegetables, plants and flowers that can thrive here.

That advice got affirmed by Jessica Murray, the Montana State University agricultural extension agent for Beaverhead County who suggested gardeners also get well acquainted with the Montana Guide titled, “Can I Grow That Here?” Available for free at the local extension office, the guide offers a chart listing the plants proven to grow well in the area (such as early-season candidates like spinach, onions and peas) and the optimal time of year to plant each.

While those planting dates may remain weeks off for some of the seeds you’re interested in trying to coax into full-grown plants in your garden, plenty of preparatory tasks are eager to be performed now to help improve those seeds chances of making it the distance of their respective maturation periods.

“This time of year is great for soil testing your yard,” said Murray,

“You will need samples from all over the yard and garden about six inches deep. You want to make sure you have a representative sample of the whole area. After you get sixinch samples from all over the yard, put them in a five-gallon bucket and mix well. From the five-gallon bucket, you will need to get a sandwich bag full of soil to send off (depending on the lab you use, they may provide a different bag),” continued Murray, whose office sits inside the Beaverhead County Courthouse in Dillon.

“The turnaround is about two weeks and can cost anywhere from $11 for a basic soil test to $60 for a more in-depth test. The extension office will send samples off and help with recommendations or you can get online and choose your own lab,” said Murray, who suggested an at-home germination test as a good way for gardeners to get a good look at what they intend to plant before taking the leap of planting.

“Take a paper towel and put seeds inside it, then fold it and wet it,” instructed Murray of how to perform the germination test with seeds you hope to sow in your garden.

“The seed packet will say how many days until germination. After that, open up the towel up and see what percentage of the seeds have sprouted,” said Murray, adding that the sprouted seeds—if there are any—can be planted, though you may be better off just using fresh seeds.

“You want to sow them at a specific depth. I just use new seeds. It’s easier,” said Murray, while urging gardeners to adhere to the planting depth guidelines printed on the side of most seed packets.

“Now, is also the time to act you want to make any major changes in your landscaping with rocks and stuff like that,” suggested Cain.

“A lot of people make the mistake of waiting until it’s warmer and things are really growing. Do it now before things start growing,” advised Cain, of one of the many pre-planting tasks gardeners can perform in April.

“And just clean up debris from the winter and prune fruit trees and some shrubs,” added Cain, pointing out that attending to such tasks will allow you to investigate whether your plants suffered any damage from critters, such as voles.

“I lost all my apple trees to a rabbit community,” recalled Cain, president of the area Montana Native Plant Society chapter,

“They eat the bark all the way around. Nutrients are transported in that bark layer. So you want to wrap the base of the trees with foil or tree guards,” said Cain, who suggested early spring as a prime time to feed your plants and trees.

“You should be fertilizing your evergreens and shrubs now. Do it twice,” said Cain of dynamic duo of fertilizings, one in early spring and the other in early summer.

Cain recommends a a broad spectrum fertilizer produced locally to ensure it was made by folks familiar with the needs of area soils.

“It’s good to get locally produced fertilizer, because our soils are tough,” said Cain, who also recommended organic fertilizers.

“And you need to be fertilizing fruit trees right now—and asparagus,” urged Cain, who said early spring is also the best time to address the non-organic features of your garden.

Mulching, aeration and power raking stand among the other tasks for early spring to-do lists, according to Murray, whose office distributes a 10-page pruning guide written by MSU Extension Forestry Specialist Peter Kolb.

“Spring is the ideal time to prune your ornamental trees,” wrote Kolb Murray in the beginning of the illustrated guide available through the local extension office, which also offers a handout advising that ”flowering trees and shrubs should be pruned just after they bloom.”