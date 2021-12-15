‘Parenting Styles Matter’ seminar tonight with Zoom session starting at 7 p.m.

Style points count more than just for extra credit in parenting. The style in which a point is conveyed can determine how deeply that point registers with a child--and even whether that point registers at all.

Set to begin at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, “Parenting Styles Matter” will help tutor parents through a trio of one-hour Zoom sessions, scheduled for an evening in December, January and February.

“This will be the first in a three-part series on how important it is for parents to engage with their children, and how doing that can lead to their children enjoying greater success in school, in the community and socially, as well as at home,” said Andrea Schurg, local coordinator for Project Aware, which is helping stage the three-part series on Parenting Styles Matter as part of a larger Parent Guidance Mental Health curriculum that offers installments on important parenting topics each month during the 2021–22 school year.

“It’s a great way to help parents with difficult parenting issues,” said Schurg of a series through the Cook Center for Human Connections that, due to the pandemic, is happening via Zoom, at https://CookCenter.info/DillonDec 15.

“When people hop on, it’s anonymous. They can only see the presenter, while their cameras and mics are off,” added Schurg of the remote presentations that allow parents to participate in them without others knowing they are there—an important op tion for some when engaging on issues that can cause a lot of family discomfort.

Topics of past presentations in the series have included youth suicide, the potential perils of social media use for kids and teens, and “Why Our Children Self Harm.”

Viewers can forward questions to be answered during the presentations, according to Schurg.

The presentations, which will continue monthly through June, are also available for later viewing through the Dillon Elementary District #10 website, www.dillonschools.org, by scrolling down from “Our Schools” at the top of the homepage to “Project Aware,” and then clicking on the “Parent Guidance Series” on the left column.

The “Parenting Resources” link just below that will take you to a page with information on other free resources, such as newsletters that address issues like “Holiday Stress.”

Parents can also use the site to gain access to “Coaching for Parents,” which offers free, one-on-one sessions with certified professionals.

“You can schedule 30 minutes a week with a parenting coach,” explained Schurg, whose Project Aware program partners with, among others, the local Be the Change 406 Coalition, which recently awarded its first Student Service Award to Evey Hansen.

“Evey is just awesome,” said Schurg of Hansen, an SD #10 alum and current BCHS senior who has done extensive work over the last few years to promote healthy activities for local youth.

“She is a great role model for her peers. Evey doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk.”