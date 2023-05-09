The 68th Montana legislative session is now in the books after meeting for 88 of the scheduled 90 days.
This session was different than those in recent years due to two factors—the first being the impact of billions of stimulus dollars being available to the State of Montana, and secondly, due to the supermajority held by the Republican Party. Both of these presented the legislature with opportunities and as well as challenges.
Recall that the only Constitutional requirement that the Montana Legislature has when it meets, is to pass a balanced budget. The total budget for the next biennium is about $14.3 billion. This budget addresses population and growth while staying under the rate of inflation. We positioned our economy to come back stronger than ever by delivering historic tax relief to the people of Montana.
In addition to the other eight bills that I successfully introduced in the 2023 Session, I also carried two of the governor’s tax relief bills. The first of these passed bills was HB 221, which revised long-term capital gains rates, thus benefiting, for example, small business owners, those in agriculture, and those selling their primary residences in this time of skyrocketing increases in value.
The other bill was HB 222, which provided for a property tax rebate on a principal residence. Additionally, I carried for various Senators, a large number of Senate bills on the House floor. I was asked to do so, largely for my ability to successfully discuss the wide variety of issues covered by these bills.
The additional one-time-only dollars available to Montana were used for a wide variety of purposes, all with an eye towards 1) paying off most state debt represented by outstanding state bonds 2) addressing current needs, such as in the mental health, prison, retirement, education, and workforce housing arenas, just to name a few and 3) putting money away for future needs. This is similar to what you or I would do if we received a sizeable lump sum of one-time-only money—we would likely pay off debt, fix up our house or purchase a vehicle and then put some dollars away for a rainy day. Through lengthy and oftentimes brutal discussions, we left Helena having accomplished this.
Let me now provide you with some numbers from the recently completed legislative session:
• Although there were over 4,000 total bill drafts requested, only 1,698 bills and resolutions were introduced;
• Of this nearly 1, 700 bills and resolutions introduced, somewhere less than 1,000 are expected to actually become law;
• A publication which tracks the Montana legislature reports that the House floor took 2,689 votes this last session—it also reflects that I only missed five votes, which is well below the average for House members;
• This session, I served on both the House Tax Committee, where we heard a record 136 bills, and the House Health and Services Committee, where we heard a near-record 123 bills.
With this being my last term in the Montana House ending in December 2024 due to term limits, I have been asked by many if I expect to run for the Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Jeff Welborn.
Sen. Welborn also will term limit out in December 2024. My answer today is that I would like to do so, but it is premature to make any such decision. Over the coming weeks/months, I will hold discussions with my family, friends and constituents. Among the considerations are the time involved, my health as I age, and whether I feel I can still make a difference.
Thanks for allowing me to work for you as your Montana District 72 House Representative.