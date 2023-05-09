Tom Welch

The 68th Montana legislative session is now in the books after meeting for 88 of the scheduled 90 days.

This session was different than those in recent years due to two factors—the first being the impact of billions of stimulus dollars being available to the State of Montana, and secondly, due to the supermajority held by the Republican Party. Both of these presented the legislature with opportunities and as well as challenges.