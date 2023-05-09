Sen. Jeff Welborn

In my final wrap up, first I’ll address why we voted to adjourn Sine Die in the Senate, prior to the House being finished with their business. To start with the session didn’t end as a result, but it did stop any further amendments from being attached to bills that were still alive, the House either could pass them out in their most recent form, where once in Free Conference, literally any measure that was previously dead, can also be added back at last minute, by a select committee, which members are selected at discretion of Majority leadership, but oftentimes this takes away the people’s voice, resulting from little to no public input. Let me be clear, when done properly, the Free Conference route is a valuable tool to put finishing touches on complicated legislation, but it also very problematic, when things aren’t done in a measured, thoughtful and transparent manner.

Myself, and several other Senators, both Republican and Democrats alike, shared our collective concerns that it wasn’t being done in a way that benefits everyday people. All of our concerns were nevertheless dismissed, at the hands of a top down leadership style, of the Senate President and Majority Leader. Montana tax payers, are the ones who really lose, in this instance, as i’ve seen happen in recent sessions. It’s also how short sighted laws get passed, again our Senate Leaders chose to take this path on several instances, and therefore Sine Die become the best option in the minds of a simple majority. It only takes a simple a majority vote to Sine Die, and in the Senate, with All Democrats, 5 Ultra Conservative, and 5 Moderate Republicans making up the 26-24 vote. I also recognize that some good bills also died in the process, which is the downside to our action.