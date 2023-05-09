In my final wrap up, first I’ll address why we voted to adjourn Sine Die in the Senate, prior to the House being finished with their business. To start with the session didn’t end as a result, but it did stop any further amendments from being attached to bills that were still alive, the House either could pass them out in their most recent form, where once in Free Conference, literally any measure that was previously dead, can also be added back at last minute, by a select committee, which members are selected at discretion of Majority leadership, but oftentimes this takes away the people’s voice, resulting from little to no public input. Let me be clear, when done properly, the Free Conference route is a valuable tool to put finishing touches on complicated legislation, but it also very problematic, when things aren’t done in a measured, thoughtful and transparent manner.
Myself, and several other Senators, both Republican and Democrats alike, shared our collective concerns that it wasn’t being done in a way that benefits everyday people. All of our concerns were nevertheless dismissed, at the hands of a top down leadership style, of the Senate President and Majority Leader. Montana tax payers, are the ones who really lose, in this instance, as i’ve seen happen in recent sessions. It’s also how short sighted laws get passed, again our Senate Leaders chose to take this path on several instances, and therefore Sine Die become the best option in the minds of a simple majority. It only takes a simple a majority vote to Sine Die, and in the Senate, with All Democrats, 5 Ultra Conservative, and 5 Moderate Republicans making up the 26-24 vote. I also recognize that some good bills also died in the process, which is the downside to our action.
Now lets shift gears, with
recent actions on the House Side, making national headlines, and the Senate introducing and passing numerous controversial medical choice, personal freedom, and cultural divide policy proposals, together have over shadowed so much of the good work we’ve done this session. From addressing the mental health crisis, and more adequate nursing home reimbursement rates, to the aging infrastructure at our State Hospitals, and Correctional facilities, to a whole slew of things that were approached with a once in a lifetime opportunity, due to budget surpluses. We took up the task of increasing the budget on provider rate for nursing homes. Medicaid reimbursements, although still barely adequate, as several elder care facilities have closed in recent months, however we were able to fill most of that gap, which is a big step forward for our aging population, and hiring specialized staff to do the work that matters to so many families.
I’m also happy with the $300 million investment, in long overdue mental health funding, we passed in the Senate, with all Republican and Democrat, budget members voting unanimously for, and with House concurrence, should more adequately address the mental health crisis in Montana. This will help everything from crisis intervention, to long term solutions, to better treatment options. We were also able to address road and public infrastructure maintenance for County and Local Governments.
On a more local basis we were able to pass funding for several, over due construction projects at UM-Western, add back in full inflation adjustments for Youth Challenge, and many other local endeavors, its all now in Governor’s hands, so hopefully politics don’t get in the way of sound fiscal policy for rural SW Montana.
I do feel that we also missed other good opportunities, for saving a much bigger part of the surplus money for a rainy day, by leaving too much discretionary spending authority for the executive branch, over the next twenty months, until we meet again, but the votes were, what they were, and I also respect that.
I will also go on record as saying, many of the social, and personal choice bills that were passed mostly, but not entirely along party lines, and signed by the Governor, will most likely be challenged in the courts, both state and federal, and if deemed unconstitutional, or run afoul of federal laws, could cost Montana upwards of 7.5 billion dollars, or half of our entire budget, that comes from federal dollars flowing into our State, by way of human service, education, transportation, and wildlife habitat funding, all hanging in the balance. I can only hope i’m wrong.
This would also make a special session unavoidable should federal funding evaporate from our budget, by throwing it out of structural balance.
We have two duties as elected Senators, as do the House Members, one is to uphold the constitution, the second is pass a balanced budget.
In closing, I delivered my farewell speech on the last day, although I will serve in the capacity as your Senator until Dec 31, 2024 which will complete a sixteen year tenure. Its a long tradition to deliver a farewell, for Senate Members who are forced from returning due to term limits.
At this point, I’m one of only three Senate members who have served all 16 years of service consecutively.
Thank you for that opportunity, as I approach the end of my tenure. Some have asked me to consider running for the House, as I’m again eligible to do. I’ve also been encouraged to run for state wide office, or step into a role in in the natural resources or trade policy arena, time will tell, and I’m grateful for the options.
For now, I’m happy to be home giving my family and my business the attention both deserve, while I decide on what is next for me in the public policy arena.
For now, I will continue to serve out my term as your Senator. Again, many thanks for that opportunity.