To the Editor,

I would like to thank those in the community who have shown their support of me as a board member for the past 12 years. I am thankful that parents and community members felt that I was approachable and was willing to listen and discuss their concerns. I appreciated my time spent as a board member. I did the best I could in learning what I needed to know before making a decision. I’m no expert and will never claim to be one. It is the duty of a board member to ask questions, to be informed, learn the community’s opinions and not be complacent in what we do. There is only one way to coast … downhill! I want the best for our school and community. I come from a family that strives to be good…one brother, an Olympian, and the other brother a Montana Circuit Finals Champion Steer Wrestler. I’ve found success in other ways.