I would like to thank those in the community who have shown their support of me as a board member for the past 12 years. I am thankful that parents and community members felt that I was approachable and was willing to listen and discuss their concerns. I appreciated my time spent as a board member. I did the best I could in learning what I needed to know before making a decision. I’m no expert and will never claim to be one. It is the duty of a board member to ask questions, to be informed, learn the community’s opinions and not be complacent in what we do. There is only one way to coast … downhill! I want the best for our school and community. I come from a family that strives to be good…one brother, an Olympian, and the other brother a Montana Circuit Finals Champion Steer Wrestler. I’ve found success in other ways.
In my opinion, a school board member’s job is to provide the best education possible for our students and be fiscally responsible. I try “thinking outside of the box” in the effort to make things better. Sometimes, things don’t need to be improved. One doesn’t know that until the topic is revisited. If we were all to agree on the same thing 100% of the time, then why have a board. All activities are a bonus for students to participate in and I tried to support those in the best way possible.
I believe it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to merge the two districts (Beaverhead County High School and District 10). In the knowledge I have gained from school board members in other counties, we would become more efficient in the resources available, curriculums would align better so the kids of this community would benefit as well as the taxpayers. I’ve heard the reasons to not merge, and I don’t believe they are true today. I hope the board does an unbiased exploration for both districts the “advantages” and “disadvantages” and collaborates with the District 10 board to truly explore the potential merge. As I have stated before, “As a school district, it is our jobs to educate the kids in our community and doing so in a responsible fiscal manner.” The kids are our future.