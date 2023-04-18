To the editor,

All of us citizens of Beaverhead County are about to have the privilege to participate in an extremely important event. It’s an opportunity to have a say in who represents us on how our children are educated. The election of the school board member is one of the foundations of this great country. Without our kids being taught to stand up for themselves, others and their country, they’ll fall for anything. The teaching of honesty, integrity, responsibility and the willingness to help give a helping hand to get things done falls upon, first themselves, their parents, grandparents, and then their teachers, mentors and friends. And it is school boards that help get that done by listening to them all. On those boards, we need to be represented by folks willing to listen to our concerns, research those concerns, and ask the hard questions that need to be asked. And, as well, have the good sense to think through an amicable solution to address the concern.

Tags