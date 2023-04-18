All of us citizens of Beaverhead County are about to have the privilege to participate in an extremely important event. It’s an opportunity to have a say in who represents us on how our children are educated. The election of the school board member is one of the foundations of this great country. Without our kids being taught to stand up for themselves, others and their country, they’ll fall for anything. The teaching of honesty, integrity, responsibility and the willingness to help give a helping hand to get things done falls upon, first themselves, their parents, grandparents, and then their teachers, mentors and friends. And it is school boards that help get that done by listening to them all. On those boards, we need to be represented by folks willing to listen to our concerns, research those concerns, and ask the hard questions that need to be asked. And, as well, have the good sense to think through an amicable solution to address the concern.
We are mighty fortunate to be blessed with three quality candidates willing to put forth the effort to serve as members of the Beaverhead County High School Board of Trustees. It’s not an easy task to take on that responsibility. I personally have known one of the candidates for nearly 30 years while providing medical care to the folks in our county. Koy Holland has always impressed me as someone willing to step up to that task well prepared with all the traits we’d like to see in a trustee representing us. He’s been a part of this community since childbirth, married to both the land and his bride, Denise, a college professor at Western. He has two high schoolers currently enrolled at Beaverhead High. I believe this man has a good ear to represent all, and I do mean all, so that all can benefit from a good education. I’m hopeful to see Koy serve us again as a trustee and continue the good job he’s been doing.