For over an hour and a half, over forty Montanans — overwhelmingly young Montanans — showed up to the Capitol to express in detail the suffering and pain that SB 458 will cause them. Instead of taking seriously the trauma and damage inflicted on so many Montanans, Republicans chose to proceed with this bill that targets one community, making them less before the law.

Introduced by Republican Sen. Carl Glimm, SB 458 is a 61-page-bill that creates an impossibly narrow and embarrassingly unscientific definition of “sex” in Montana law. It affects over forty parts of Montana code while aiming to erase the ability of tens of thousands of trans, nonbinary, Two-Spirit, and intersex Montanans’ to live their lives freely.