Prevent pain and suffering Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor,Holy Cat!Raise your hand if you would like to volunteer for Shannon Maness' "Let's Kill All the Feral Cats" solution!Yes, Shannon advocates mass slaughter of feral cats, perhaps a complete genocide eradication of feral cats.Given that Shannon speaks for a very few of the privileged human species, Shannon does not want feral cats or other homeless cats to have a voice or even a life.Just send them to the slaughter house, right Shannon!Perhaps Shannon will be next advocating for slaughtering dogs or slaughtering horses!Despite Shannon's mockery, Jesus Christ's parables do guide us toward rescuing (not slaughtering) feral cats.Let us recall Christ's call-to-action:"So you see, it isn't enough just to have faith. You must also do good to prove that you have it. Faith that doesn't show itself by good works is no faith at all--it is dead and useless." (James 2:17)Good works involve preventing pain and suffering of homeless feral cats.Shannon's kill any-and-all feral cats is no solution!Hopefully, in the coming days and weeks, we do not now see Vigilantes looking for feral cats with baseball bats, pellet guns, or other violent tools enforcing Shannon's kill-the-cats solution.In Jesus Christ's name and action: Let's give feral cats a voice!Let's give feral cats a life...and not destruction or death as Shannon Maness advocates!Randy PiperDillon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Biology Medicine Crime Anatomy Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form