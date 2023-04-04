To the editor,
In the U.S. Constitution, besides the 3/5ths of a slave clause, the biggest anachronism is the Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights. Gun nuts relax, I’ m not coming after your hunting rifles. But I am aiming for some common sense.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” I don’t care how many faux originalists parse this to mean we all have a right to a gun, the original purpose of this clause was to make sure anyone in a legitimate local militia could have a gun. The standard example back then, and still now, is the Swiss militia. Swiss militia members can keep a weapon at their house. Every other Swiss citizen must undergo strict regulations to possess a weapon, and the birdbrain notion that any Tom, Dick or Franz could walk around town with an assault rifle completely misses the target.
When one considers our founding fathers’ words in their pamphlets, their sermons, their posters and their letters, this interpretation of the Second Amendment becomes even clearer. They feared corruption, which they viewed mainly as the malicious actions of the king (ie the executive) toward the legislature. They saw the king’s main tool for corrupting the legislature as a standing army. And they saw the local militia as the best protection against a standing army. Just before our U.S. Constitution was written, a number of the newly-formed states wrote their constitutions, and many of these had clauses about the right for militia members to own guns in order to explicitly prevent the threat of a standing army.
Of course, after 200 years, it’s clear that what our founding fathers wanted didn’t pan out. We have the largest standing army in the world, and only the hint of a well-regulated local militia in our national guards.
So in summary, the Second Amendment had nothing to do with everyone having a gun, except in the special case of owning a gun to participate in a legitimate militia. And since there are no militias, the rationale for a Second Amendment is out of date, moot and should be ignored, if not removed.
That is, if you want to argue everyone’s right to carry around a gun, that’s fine, because that soapbox can't support the argument.
Mark Lesniowski
Dillon
