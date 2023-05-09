Mental health is health. Mental health conditions are real and prevalent in our state and across our nation. We all probably know of someone who is suffering, or has suffered, from some type of mental health condition. At Barrett Hospital & HealthCare, we recognize how essential mental health is to overall health and well-being, so we try our best to screen for these conditions before they become severe or debilitating.
If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lacking motivation or interest in aspects of your life, the best thing you can do for yourself and your loved ones, is to tell your provider. They will help determine next steps towards healing. Things can get better and people can go on to lead fulfilling and productive lives. In Montana, we still have this stigma that we can just put our boots on and ignore these problems, but it doesn’t work that way. We need to start treating mental health similar to any other ailment. If your heart wasn’t functioning properly, you would probably go see a doctor and get help. It should be no different if it the same thing is going on inside your head. Various stakeholders in our community are working hard to build awareness of these issues and improve access to care. Your job is to speak up and recognize you may need some help. This step is usually the most difficult step, but is also the first step to recovery.