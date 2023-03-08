We reached the mid-point of Montana’s 68th Legislative Session on March 3. Much work was accomplished but much remains to be done in the upcoming weeks.

Among our accomplishments, we passed a package of eight bills which addressed our budget surplus. These bills dealt with income tax rebates (HB 192), business equipment tax exemption increases (HB 212), revising long-term capital gains taxes (HB 221), property tax rebates (HB 222), a pay down of Montana’s existing general obligation debt (HB 251), investing millions of dollars into a highway construction fund that will provide access to federal matching funds (HB 267), reduced the individual income tax rate (SB 121), and lastly, revising the apportionment of income regarding Montana’s corporate income (SB 124). All the above-mentioned bills have been transmitted to the governor for his signature in the coming days. I am proud to say that I successfully carried two of these bills, HB 221 and HB 222, on behalf of the citizens of Montana.