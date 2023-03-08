We reached the mid-point of Montana’s 68th Legislative Session on March 3. Much work was accomplished but much remains to be done in the upcoming weeks.
Among our accomplishments, we passed a package of eight bills which addressed our budget surplus. These bills dealt with income tax rebates (HB 192), business equipment tax exemption increases (HB 212), revising long-term capital gains taxes (HB 221), property tax rebates (HB 222), a pay down of Montana’s existing general obligation debt (HB 251), investing millions of dollars into a highway construction fund that will provide access to federal matching funds (HB 267), reduced the individual income tax rate (SB 121), and lastly, revising the apportionment of income regarding Montana’s corporate income (SB 124). All the above-mentioned bills have been transmitted to the governor for his signature in the coming days. I am proud to say that I successfully carried two of these bills, HB 221 and HB 222, on behalf of the citizens of Montana.
Among the work remaining includes addressing school funding, funding nursing homes and rural hospitals adequately, keeping mental health facilities open, providing additional options for students including those interested in the trades, and improving access to attainable housing.
A tremendous amount of work has been and is still underway with respect to Montana’s budget for the next two years. The Appropriations Committee is working diligently to right-size Montana’s budget. Initial reviews reflect a budget slightly below that of the governor’s proposal. The entire legislative body will have our first in-depth look at this preliminary budget in the next couple of weeks.
This legislative session has been good to me. In addition to the two bills mentioned above awaiting the governor’s signature, I have had three bills already signed by the governor. My other five bills which deal with topics such as HB 379 “Revise Laws Related to Pharmacy Benefit Managers” and HB 129 “Revise Fees for Special Mobile Equipment,” remain alive and working their way thru the legislative process. Disappointments also come with the successes. A group of legislators from both sides of the aisle have joined together to derail bills, for now, that would provide for school maintenance, teacher health care, and conservation district funding.
I continue to support all of these currently-stalled bills in their present form and am hopeful that we can successfully move these bills forward in the second half of this Legislative Session.
I will wrap up with some statistics and general information from the session to date. Nearly 1,450 bills have been introduced so far with 850 plus of these in the House. Staff tells me that they have never seen as many amendments as have been brought forth this year. Legislative trackers reflect that I have taken 1,198 House floor votes related to bills so far while only missing one House Floor vote. House of Representative members spent 25 hours in session over a two-day span this past Thursday and Friday working on the House floor in order to get our needed work done before taking our transmittal break. These days started at 8 a.m. and ran past 9 p.m. with in-house meals being provided—yes long days! Thank you for allowing me to be your representative!