We now are 75 days into what was expected to be a 90-working day session. It has been extremely busy at the Montana Legislature with long days being the norm. Much work remains to be done including leaving Helena with a balanced budget.
On this Tuesday, as vice chairman of the House Tax Committee, I and others will be getting a long look at the current revenue estimate for the coming biennium.
When finalized before the session ends, this revenue report is critical. The Montana Constitution requires a balanced budget and therefore state revenue will dictate the level of expenditures to be made as well as the amount of reserves needed.
The appropriations committee has been working diligently since early in the session to highlight programs and needs that must be funded and at what level.
In addition, they are moving on to prioritize other requests or wants such as those coming from new bills passed this legislative session. We often refer to general bills that contain expenditure requests as “Dog and Cat Bills!”
The two Committees on which I sit this year have been extremely busy. Both the House Taxation and the House Health & Human Services Committees have each had over 135 bills be assigned to them. Each one of these bills has had one or more hearings in their respective committee. These hearings are where the public and committee members get to learn from the bill sponsor as to what their bill does or does not do. Members of the public are able to express their support or their opposition, at this time, towards the bill being discussed.
Committee members also get to question the bill sponsor or information witnesses if any present. These hearings range in time to being somewhat brief to some lasting hours. Some bills, due to their nature such as needing funding or having an amendment added, may go through four or more hearings.
In March, I was honored to be part of a Vietnam War remembrance held at the Capitol Rotunda. Legislators were joined by veterans as well as the general public in recognizing those who served but did not return home from this conflict. I was given the opportunity to read the names of the two known Beaverhead County casualties-these being Sanford Kim Archer of Glen and Arthur Grasser from Melrose. If anyone knows of someone from our area that should be recognized at future remembrances, please drop me a note and I will see to it that they get added to the list.
We work extremely hard while here at a Legislative Session but as legislators, we never forget those less fortunate than ourselves. This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Helena will receive some funding from our various fundraising efforts. In addition, a young man who although wheelchair-bound, shows up every day to work here at the Capitol, is receiving funds to assist with his efforts to purchase a vehicle that is equipped to fit his abilities.