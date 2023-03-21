This week will be a busy one for the House of Representatives.On Wednesday, we will hear an initial but detailed Report from the House Appropriations Committee on the projected State Budget for FY25. The Appropriations Committee has been working tirelessly on this Budget since the Session began. This Committee often started work early in the morning, attended Floor Sessions and then went back to work until the late hours of the evening. Why is this budget so important—the Montana Legislative only has one task that it MUST complete! The Montana Constitution requires that the Legislature MUST complete a balanced budget. The Appropriations Committee adjusts their figures for every Bill that passes whether it reflects money coming into the State coffers (revenue) or money being spent (expenditures). Only once in Montana Legislative history did the Legislature leave Helena without a balanced Budget. They then later had to come back to Helena in a Special Session to finalize the required budget.
The Committee’s presentation to the House will be the first time that many have seen this initial Budget proposal in any detail.The day will likely be a long one as many questions will be asked and proposed amendments will be presented.It is expected that this budget review can be completed in one long day but we may spend a part of Thursday finalizing our initial review.Once the House review is completed, the Appropriations Committee will return to their work of fine tuning the Budget and adjusting accordingly as new Bills are passed from this day going forward.The Appropriations Committee also has received input from the Governor and his staff as to what they would like to see within the new Budget. I often tell constituents that the Governor and others can suggest how money is spent but it is the House of Representatives that determines how the money is actually spent! When all is said and done, HB 2, the Budget Bill will be one of the last Bills passed by the Legislature before adjournment.
This past week, I was publicly recognized by the Governor at a State wide Press Conference along with six other Representatives for our work in sponsoring and getting passed a so called eight pack of Bills proposed by the Governor. Collectively, these Bills lowered taxes for Montanans of all income levels. Over one Billion dollars in taxes are to be reduced by these Bills. The two Bills I carried for the Governor were HB 221 which Revised Income Tax Rates for Net Long Term Capital Gains and HB 222 which Provided Rebates of Property Taxes paid on a Principal Residence. The Capital Gains Tax Reduction Bill is predicated to save impacted Montanans about $36 million in taxes over the next three years. HB 222, the Property Tax Rebate Bill, is expected to see 292,000 Montana homeowners receive total rebate checks exceeding $284 million over the next two years. I should note that I was the only Representative asked to carry two of these eight Bills. Additionally, none of this work could have been accomplished without the assistance of the Governor’s outstanding key staff.