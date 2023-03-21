This week will be a busy one for the House of Representatives.On Wednesday, we will hear an initial but detailed Report from the House Appropriations Committee on the projected State Budget for FY25. The Appropriations Committee has been working tirelessly on this Budget since the Session began. This Committee often started work early in the morning, attended Floor Sessions and then went back to work until the late hours of the evening. Why is this budget so important—the Montana Legislative only has one task that it MUST complete! The Montana Constitution requires that the Legislature MUST complete a balanced budget. The Appropriations Committee adjusts their figures for every Bill that passes whether it reflects money coming into the State coffers (revenue) or money being spent (expenditures). Only once in Montana Legislative history did the Legislature leave Helena without a balanced Budget. They then later had to come back to Helena in a Special Session to finalize the required budget.

Legislative update

Tom Welch

The Committee’s presentation to the House will be the first time that many have seen this initial Budget proposal in any detail.The day will likely be a long one as many questions will be asked and proposed amendments will be presented.It is expected that this budget review can be completed in one long day but we may spend a part of Thursday finalizing our initial review.Once the House review is completed, the Appropriations Committee will return to their work of fine tuning the Budget and adjusting accordingly as new Bills are passed from this day going forward.The Appropriations Committee also has received input from the Governor and his staff as to what they would like to see within the new Budget. I often tell constituents that the Governor and others can suggest how money is spent but it is the House of Representatives that determines how the money is actually spent! When all is said and done, HB 2, the Budget Bill will be one of the last Bills passed by the Legislature before adjournment.