Ken Walsh

Rep. Ken Walsh

The 68th Montana legislative session continues to move with a record number of bills introduced. Thus far 1644 bills have been introduced. 88 bills have been sent to the Governor for his signature, and 85 have been signed. Personally, I have introduced 11 bills, 2 bills have been signed into law, with 4 awaiting the Governor’s signature, 3 more still in play, and 2 that were tabled in committee.

The session is in the final trimester, with numerous deadlines approaching with long days spent in committees and extended floor sessions for 2nd and 3rd readings.