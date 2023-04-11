The 68th Montana legislative session continues to move with a record number of bills introduced. Thus far 1644 bills have been introduced. 88 bills have been sent to the Governor for his signature, and 85 have been signed. Personally, I have introduced 11 bills, 2 bills have been signed into law, with 4 awaiting the Governor’s signature, 3 more still in play, and 2 that were tabled in committee.
The session is in the final trimester, with numerous deadlines approaching with long days spent in committees and extended floor sessions for 2nd and 3rd readings.
The only constitutional requirement of the Legislature is passing a balanced budget to the Governor for signature. The main budget bill is HB 2 General Appropriation Act, which passed the House on March 23 and now being heard in the Senate. The current status is in-line with inflation and population growth compared to the FY 2023 base budget. The greatest increase is in the Public Health and Human Services sector with emphasis on addressing mental health resources and infrastructure. Furthermore, there are several bills addressing housing needs that are in consideration.
General fund budgeting is different from excess revenue, as the budget needs to be structurally sound. This means that surplus funds are one time only funds and can’t be used to supplement the operating budget. A significant amount of the surplus funds have already been allocated with income and property tax rebates, refilling the fire fund, the budget stabilization fund, the capital reserve accounts, debt paydown along with other long — term infrastructure needs at state owned facilities. Final accounting will result in other opportunities.
It is expected that the session will end earlier than the 90-day maximum allowance. The process is grueling and at times contentious, but the resulting policy and budget continues to move Montana forward in a positive way.
Thank you again for allowing me to represent you in this endeavor and appreciate your input.